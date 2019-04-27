Presque Isle police Friday were asking the public’s help in finding two boys who may have been taken from Maine against their will.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, police have “reason to believe” that Joel Strother II, 12, and Carter Strother III, 10, were taken from their home and could be either in North or South Carolina. Police said the children could be with one of several people, including Joel Strother, Kimberly McLeod, Christopher McLeod, or Matthew McLeod.

Carter was described by police as a white male, approximately 4 feet 6 inches tall, about 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Joel was described as a white male approximately 5 feet tall, 90 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Police asked that anyone who might have information about the boys and where they are to call the Presque Isle Police Department at 764-4476. They also ask that people share the department’s Facebook post, which includes pictures of the boys.

