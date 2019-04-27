LONDON — British actor Idris Elba has married model Sabrina Dhowre in Morocco.
Images featured by British Vogue on Instagram showed the star of “Luther” sharing an embrace with Dhowre, a former Miss Vancouver. The magazine says the couple exchanged vows Friday at the Ksar Char Bagh hotel in Marrakesh.
The bride wore custom gowns by Vera Wang. For the ceremony, she wore a classic white off shoulder gown and later changed into an embroidered dress with pearls and gemstones. Elba wore a bespoke suit by Ozwald Boateng.
The celebrations were spread over three days, with guests attending a “colors of the Souk” dinner the evening before.
Elba proposed last year by dropping to one knee before a screening of his film “Yardie” at the Rio Cinema in east London.
-
Local & State
Power outage hits South Portland, islands
-
Nation & World
Fatal boat sinking shows risks Venezuelans are taking to leave
-
Local & State
Mainers take part in Drug Take-Back Day
-
Nation & World
Juul nicotine may be ‘worst for kids, best for smokers’
-
Nation & World
Two suitcases in Cyprus lake match suspect’s claims of 7 killings