Rockland — Rockland Police Sgt. Matthew Lindahl has died, the department announced Saturday in a Facebook post.
Lindahl suffered a series of strokes recently and was diagnosed with cancer.
Lindahl joined the Rockland department in 1997. Throughout his career, he held many roles, including field training officer, certified instructor for the Maine Criminal Justice Academy, crisis intervention team member, drug recognition expert and supervisor.
“It wasn’t Matt’s training that made him so special; he was a genuinely good man, so proud of his family and completely dedicated to them. He was also the greatest practical joker in the Department, while still being a consummate professional, and his actions on duty saved lives,” the department stated in its announcement.
Lindahl was honored twice for his actions to save lives.
In one instance, a man tried to hang himself. Lindahl jumped to get the rope and cut the man free. The man survived and fully recovered.
The other instance was when Lindahl helped save a woman who had been kidnapped off the street. In that case from September 2016, he observed a car parked on the side of the road and that there was movement in the vehicle. He approached the vehicle which sped off. Lindahl pursued the vehicle and eventually freed the woman from her captor.
“Matt hated getting those life-saving awards. We mean, hated it. He didn’t want glory, applause or even a pat on the back. He was totally content just doing whatever it took to help people, anonymously,” the department pointed out.
“The City of Rockland has lost one of the greatest cops we’ve ever had, and a true hero,” the department said.
He is survived by his wife, their son and daughter, “and other family, both blood and blue.”
“Our hearts are broken. But if you call, we’ll still be there,” the department stated.
