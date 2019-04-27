Rockland — Rockland Police Sgt. Matthew Lindahl has died, the department announced Saturday in a Facebook post.

Lindahl suffered a series of strokes recently and was diagnosed with cancer.

Lindahl joined the Rockland department in 1997. Throughout his career, he held many roles, including field training officer, certified instructor for the Maine Criminal Justice Academy, crisis intervention team member, drug recognition expert and supervisor.

“It wasn’t Matt’s training that made him so special; he was a genuinely good man, so proud of his family and completely dedicated to them. He was also the greatest practical joker in the Department, while still being a consummate professional, and his actions on duty saved lives,” the department stated in its announcement.

Lindahl was honored twice for his actions to save lives.