BIDDEFORD — Hunter Demeule had three hits and three RBI to lead Biddeford to a 10-7 win over Noble in a Class A South baseball game Saturday.

Noble (1-2) rallied with a four-run fifth inning to take a 7-5 lead before Biddeford (2-1) responded with a five-run sixth.

Garrett Brown had two hits, an RBI and two runs scored for Noble.

MARSHWOOD 9, MASSABESIC 2: Quinn McDaniel had three hits, including an RBI double during a four-run fifth, and the Hawks (3-2) used a 15-hit attack to cruise past the Mustangs (1-2) in Waterboro.

Trevor Chase had three hits, and Connor Caverly, Marshall Smaracko and Eli Janetos each added two hits for Marshwood, which led 9-1 after five innings.

Janetos allowed one run on five hits over four innings.

Ben Carroll, Kyle Single and Tyler Lambert each had two hits for Massabesic.

SOFTBALL

YORK 11, WELLS 0: Hannah Gennaro and Meg Bachelder each had three of York’s 14 hits, and Abby Orso belted her third home run of the season as the Wildcats (3-0) beat the Warriors (1-3) in Wells.

Emma Cousins hit a double for Wells.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

WINDHAM 10, MASSABESIC 4: Tyler Woolston tallied four goals and three assists for the Eagles (2-0) in a victory over the Mustangs (1-2) in Waterboro.

Matty Babb and Travis Brown each added two goals.

Jacob Travis scored twice for Massabesic.

MARSHWOOD 10, MT. ARARAT 2: Henry Honkonen scored four goals and assisted on three, leading the Hawks (3-0) past the Eagles (2-2) in Topsham.

Cooper Ross added three goals, and Cullen Casey had a goal and three assists.

SCARBOROUGH 20, CHEVERUS 3: Aidan Joyce and Andrew Granzier each scored three goals as the Red Storm (2-2) cruised to a win over the Stags (0-2) in Portland.

Jared Quintilliano added two goals and four assists.

Jacob Sargent, Ethan Hammond and Julian LaMontagne scored for Cheverus.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

MASSABESIC 10, YARMOUTH 9: Skylar Renaud scored her sixth goal of the game with 10 seconds remaining to lift the Mustangs (2-0) to a comeback victory over the Clippers (1-1) in Yarmouth.

Ehryn Groothoff finished with four goals, and Katelyn D’Appolonia and Annabelle Lowenstein each scored twice for Yarmouth.

WESTBROOK 19, LAWRENCE 7: Michaela Russell tallied seven goals and Kaitlyn Talbot added five while powering the Blue Blazes (1-1) past the Bulldogs (0-2) in Oakland.

GREELY 16, MORSE 4: Brooke Clement had four goals and three assists while leading the Rangers (2-1) to a rain-shortened victory against Morse (1-1) in Cumberland.

Sam Goldburg added three goals, and Elsa Dean-Muncie, Sarah Traister and Natalie Mullin each scored twice. Lotti Ziervogel, Katie Bennert and Mackenzie Ludwig added a goal apiece.

Sydney Moore, Rosa Atienza, Kylie Grendell and Mary Carpenter scored for the Shipbuilders.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 13, MT. ARARAT 3: Margaret Holt recorded three scores and five assists to lead the Panthers (2-1) over the Eagles (1-2) in Yarmouth.

Natalie Farrell scored four goals, and Helen Hamblett had four assists. Allyson White made 12 saves for NYA.

Erin Harty had two goals for Mt. Ararat, and Jessica Cloutier added one.

Share

< Previous

Next >