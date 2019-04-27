TAMPA, Fla. — New York Yankees shortstop Troy Tulowitzki and center fielder Aaron Hicks are about ready to join third baseman Miguel Andujar in minor league rehab games.

Tulowitzki, recovering from a strained left calf that has sidelined him since April 3, hit again Saturday in a simulated game and said the plan is for him to play in an extended spring-training game Monday.

Hicks, out since early March with a strained left lower back, hit against live pitching for the first time and could play in an extended spring game Wednesday.

Andujar, one day after playing five innings of defense and going 2 for 3 with a two-run homer and walk in his first intrasquad game, had three singles in five at-bats as the designated hitter in an extended spring-training game against Philadelphia Phillies minor leaguers.

Andujar hasn’t played for the Yankees since tearing the labrum in his right shoulder while sliding into third.

GIANTS: Outfielder Steven Duggar was held out of the lineup Saturday after injuring his right wrist stumbling over the bullpen mound near right field a day earlier.

ORIOLES: Right fielder Trey Mancini, who leads the American League in hits, left for a pinch runner in the first inning Saturday after hitting a bloop single to shallow right-center. He appeared to injure his right hand earlier in the at-bat.

CARDINALS: Yadier Molina made his 1,797th start at catcher Saturday, passing Benito Santiago for seventh place in major league history.

PIRATES: Right-hander Chris Archer was placed on the 10-day injured list with inflammation of the thumb on his pitching hand, which has bothered him for his last two starts.

With three off days between now and May 6, the Pirates can get Archer some time to heal without needing a fifth starter. The Pirates recalled right-hander Michael Feliz.

Manager Clint Hurdle said Archer felt the thumb issue last weekend against San Francisco and again Friday night, when he gave up six runs over four innings in a loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Archer is 1-2 with 4.33 ERA in five starts.

The team’s director of sports medicine, Todd Tomczyk, said Archer’s injury resulted from wear and tear.

Share

< Previous

Next >