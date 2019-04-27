ST. LOUIS — Ben Bishop made 32 saves, Roope Hintz scored twice and the Dallas Stars beat the St. Louis Blues 4-2 on Saturday in Game 2 to even the Western Conference semifinal series.

Miro Heiskanen and Mattias Janmark also scored for the Stars.

Jaden Schwartz and Colton Parayko scored for St. Louis, and Jordan Binnington made 31 saves. The Blues had won three straight.

Game 3 is Monday night in Dallas.

Bishop bounced back after allowing three goals in 20 shots in a 3-2 loss in Game 1 on Thursday night.

Dallas scored three times in the opening 14:51.

Hintz, who added an empty-net goal with 3 seconds left, converted on a pass from Mats Zuccarello at 7:11. Heiskanen scored on a give-and-go with Hintz just over six minutes later.

The Blues answered 46 seconds later on Parayko’s drive from the top of the circle.

Dallas needed just 26 seconds to restore the two-goal lead, with Janmark scoring off a Jason Dickinson’s pass.

Schwartz tipped in a shot from Parayko with 1:48 left in the third. Schwartz has a team-high five goals in the playoffs.

Bishop, a Vezina Trophy finalist, improved to 11-3 when coming off a loss in the playoffs. He made big saves on Ryan O’Reilly and Oskar Sundqvist in the third period and used his arm to clear a shot from David Perron that hit the boards and bounced behind him in the second period.

Bishop also held off the Blues’ 6-on-4 advantage down the stretch.

FRIDAY’S LATE GAME

SHARKS 5, AVALANCHE 2: Joe Thornton sparked a three-goal outburst in the second period after San Jose killed off a four-minute penalty, leading the Sharks to a 5-2 victory over visiting Colorado in Game 1 of their second-round playoff series.

San Jose trailed 2-1 when Brenden Dillon was called for a high-sticking double minor early in the second period. The Sharks killed both penalties, then got goals from Thornton and Kevin Labanc to take the lead.

Brent Burns added the fourth goal late in the period when his shot from the boards deflected past Philipp Grubauer. Thornton got an assist on that goal, giving him 100 career assists in the postseason.

Gustav Nyquist scored the first goal for San Jose, Timo Meier added an empty-netter, and Martin Jones made 26 saves to send the Sharks to their fourth straight win. Burns also had three assists.

Game 2 is Sunday in San Jose.

