A gunman opened fire at the Chabad of Poway synagogue in Poway, California, on Saturday morning, leaving one dead and three injured, according to authorities.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of an active shooter at the synagogue just before 11:30 a.m. The Poway Sheriff’s Station confirmed the shooting via Twitter, after deputies were called to the scene by “reports of a man with a gun.”

Saturday’s shooting marks the six month anniversary of the massacre at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue.

In a news conference Saturday afternoon, Poway Mayor Steve Vaus and San Diego County Sheriff Bill Gore confirmed four people were taken to Palomar Medical Center with gunshot injuries by first responders at around 12 p.m. One of the victims, an adult female, “succumbed to their wounds,” Vaus said. Three others remain in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries – one female child and two adult males. All three were in stable condition.

Among the injured was Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein, whose hand was wounded. Minoo Anvari, a member of the congregation, told CNN that “he did not leave his congregation until he was finished speaking to them — calming their fears and pledging resilience.”

Anvari’s whose husband was inside when the gunfire began, said, “Everybody was crying and screaming.”

Police have also confirmed that a male suspect has been detained for questioning after turning himself in shortly after the shooting. Officials say the suspect used an assault rifle.

The Chabad hosts a weekly Kiddush luncheon that followed the Shabbat morning services. On Saturday, the synagogue was also holding a Passover celebration, according to 10News, which was scheduled to end at 7 p.m. with a final holiday meal.

Rep. Scott Peters, D- Calif., wrote on Twitter condemning the act of violence: “Tragic news that a gunman has attacked Chabad of Poway synagogue, on this, the last day of Passover, a day that is supposed to be a celebration of faith and freedom. I am thinking of, and praying for, those hurt and affected.”