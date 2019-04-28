FALMOUTH – There is much to admire about this stellar home nestled amid tall hemlocks in Winslow Commons:

A beautifully landscaped and hardscaped, private 1.71-acre lot, much favored by songbirds and other wildlife. (Years ago a moose stopped by.) Deeded access to 295 feet of shared frontage – with a boat slip, and a large dock – on Highland Lake, a short walk away.

Gorgeous sunsets glance off the lake. There are water glimpses from the “hearth room,” the back deck and the three-season porch, and from the balcony that opens off the master suite upstairs.

There’s a charming garden shed near the nine raised beds, and even a little spring-fed pond that in past months was perfect for ice skating. But here on the cusp of May Day, the peepers are tuning up in the evenings; and on this midmorning, gentle light sifts through the trees to focus on the property’s centerpiece.

This handsome, shingle-style home was built in 1992, and thanks to scrupulous maintenance by its single owners – and a designer’s eye that foresaw what domestic interior style and comforts would be most desired in 2019 – it looks, feels and lives as fresh as today, throughout its 5,580 square feet, 13 rooms, and three levels of living.

These are topped by a newer, huge, carpeted playroom with lots of closets. The vast basement, for its part, provides a workshop and endless storage, and accesses the oversized, three-vehicle garage.

The home is exceptional for its high degree of comfort – three wood-burning fireplaces (one stone, two granite) and a wood stove enhance this quality – and an openness, beginning with the two-story foyer and continuing with the expansive dine-in kitchen, that makes it ideal for entertaining; but above all, it’s distinguished by the elegant custom detailing.

Several rooms, e.g. master bedroom, screened porch and family/recreation room, have cathedral or vaulted ceilings, but no two are the same. Architectural columns framing the hearth room entrance are seen again on the garden shed porch. Raised-panel wainscoting adorns many walls.

The master suite’s dressing room has a 12-foot window seat with storage. Pretty, classical acanthus corbels support the suite’s curtain rods. Inlays accent hardwood floors.

Built-ins – notably in the first-floor office and the library / “homework room” – are everywhere. And French doors, and tall windows (many of them arched) not only ensure wonderful light; they also picture-frame the magic of the setting.

The home at 47 Lakeside Drive, Falmouth, is listed for sale at $899,000 by David Banks of RE/MAX By The Bay. Please contact David at 773-2345 or at [email protected]

