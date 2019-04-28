Former University of Maine baseball players Joey Drapeau, Rick Lashua, Tim Scott and Frank Watson have been chosen for induction into the Maine Baseball Hall of Fame as part of a nine-person class that will be honored at the annual induction banquet July 28 at the Holiday Inn By the Bay in Portland.

The 2019 class includes:

• Drapeau, a Biddeford High graduate and four-time America East all-conference selection from 2000-03 who hit 50 home runs and had a .334 career batting average for Maine.

• Lashua, an Edward Little High graduate who helped Maine advance to the College World Series four straight years from 1981-84 while compiling a .337 batting average.

• Tim Olore, whose teams won 267 games during his 28 years as coach at Presque Isle High.

• Mike Parquette of Augusta, whose 38-year career as an umpire at the high school, college and professional levels included appearances at the College World Series and NCAA regionals.

• Loren Ritchie of Greenfield, an outfielder for the Guilford Advertisers semipro team during the heyday of town-team baseball.

• Scott, an Ellsworth High graduate who played two years in the Colorado Rockies’ organization after twice earning America East first-team honors at the University of Maine in the early 1990s.

• Harvey Shapiro, a longtime Cape Cod League manager who also won nine CBB titles during 15 years as Bowdoin’s coach.

• Watson, of Portland, who played for the University of Maine and University of Southern Maine, where he earned was an NAIA All-American.

• Mike Verrill, who coached high school baseball for 14 years at Maranacook and Messalonskee, and was a founder of the Apple Valley Babe Ruth League, and charter member of the Maine Baseball Coaches Association.

Also, Lester Jordan of Cape Elizabeth will receive the Sonny Noel President’s Award for his contributions to Maine baseball. Jordan coached the 1951 Suburban Little League All-Star team to the Little League World Series.

