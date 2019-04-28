LONDON — Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya ran the second-fastest time ever to win the London Marathon for a record fourth time Sunday, and compatriot Brigid Kosgei swept to victory by almost two minutes in the women’s race.

Kipchoge, 34, pulled clear of Ethiopian runners Mosinet Geremew and Mule Wasihun in the final 10 minutes to complete the 26.2-mile course in 2 hours, 2 minutes, 37 seconds on a blustery day in the British capital.

Only Kipchoge has run a marathon quicker than that, breaking the world record in Berlin in September in a time of 2:01:39. With more twists and turns, London is typically a slower course than Berlin — making Kipchoge’s display even more exceptional.

“I’m happy to win on the streets of London for the fourth time and to make history on a day that the event has raised ($1.3 billion),” said Kipchoge, who won in London in 2015, ’16 and ’18.

Geremew finished 18 seconds behind, and Wasihun a further 21 seconds back. Nobody has run quicker to finish a marathon in second or third place.

The home favorite, Mo Farah — a four-time Olympic champion on the track — couldn’t live with the pace, dropping away at the 14-mile mark and finishing a distant fifth at the end of a week when he was involved in an extraordinary public feud with the retired distance-running great Haile Gebrselassie.

Kosgei bettered her second-place finish in last year’s race by winning in 2:18:20 for her second victory in the World Marathon Majors, after Chicago last year. She ran the quickest-ever second half of a women’s marathon.

Her compatriot and the defending champion, Vivian Cheruiyot, finished in a time of 2:20:14, and Roza Dereje of Ethiopia was third, 37 seconds further back.

Dan Romanchuk, a 20-year-old American, won the men’s wheelchair race ahead of Marcel Hug of Switzerland. The women’s wheelchair race was won comfortably by Manuela Schar of Switzerland, the 2017 champion.

Share

< Previous

Next >