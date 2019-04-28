Less than 1 percent of the $1.5 million Sen. Susan Collins hauled in for her re-election campaign in the first quarter of this year came from the Mainers she purportedly represents.

In fact, just two New Yorkers, notorious billionaire Robert Mercer (who bankrolled Cambridge Analytica and underwrites Breitbart.com) and his wife, Diana, donated more in itemized contributions than Sen. Collins reported receiving from all Mainers combined. Over $50,000 came from various out-of-state fossil-fuel industry political action groups and executives intent on seeing their financial interests protected.

Anyone remember the last time Sen. Collins held a town hall meeting in Maine to listen to us? Neither can I (according to her staff, it’s been over two years).

Just another sign that Sen. Collins doesn’t stand with the people who elected her. She stands with a small, powerful, elite political donor class that expects Congress to help them accumulate even more wealth at the expense of the rest of the country. Our only recourse is to vote her out in 2020 and elect someone who will truly represent Mainers.

Ed Geis

Camden

