SEATTLE — Elvis Andrus, Hunter Pence, Logan Forsythe and Shin-Soo Choo homered, Lance Lynn allowed one run over seven innings Sunday and the Texas Rangers routed the Seattle Mariners again, 14-1.

Lynn (3-2) had his best start of the year, matching his season highs in innings and strikeouts (nine), and equaling a season low in runs allowed.

Coming off a 15-1 win Saturday in which they had season highs in runs and hits with 20, the Rangers had 17 hits to earn a split of the four-game series with AL West-leading Seattle. Pence was 3 for 5 with four RBI and two runs, and Choo and Danny Santana also had three hits apiece.

Andrus and Pence homered off Eric Swanson (0-3) during a four-run third. Pence fell behind 0-2 before hitting his third home run of the year, extending the lead to 5-0.

TWINS 4, ORIOLES 1: Max Kepler led off with a home run on Dylan Bundy’s first pitch, Byron Buxton also homered and Minnesota won at home to sweep its six-game season series against Baltimore.

Minnesota hit 23 home runs in the series, topping their most in a year against the Orioles. The Twins hit 22 in 1962 and again in 1964 – when the teams played 18 games against each other each year.

WHITE SOX 4, TIGERS 1: Reynaldo Lopez struck out a career-high 14 and allowed two hits in six innings to lead Chicago at home for a sweep of an abbreviated two-game series.

Welington Castillo went 2 for 4 with two RBI, Leury Garcia and Yolmer Sanchez each drove in a run, and Jose Abreu went 2 for 3 as Chicago won its second straight.

BLUE JAYS 5, ATHLETICS 4: Brandon Drury hit a tying three-run homer in the 11th inning, Justin Smoak followed with a game-winning single and Toronto won at home to complete a six-game season sweep of Oakland.

Oakland took a 4-1 lead in the 11th when Ramon Laureano hit a sacrifice fly off Thomas Pannone, Josh Phegley followed with an RBI double and Elvis Luciano (1-0) hit Matt Chapman on the left side with a pitch with the bases loaded.

ANGELS 7, ROYALS 3: Albert Pujols passed Barry Bonds for third place in career RBI, hitting a go-ahead, two-run double in the first inning to help Los Angeles win at Kansas City, Missouri.

Two nights after passing Lou Gehrig for fourth place, Pujols increased his RBI total to 1,997 when he pulled a fastball from Homer Bailey (2-3) just past third baseman Kelvin Gutierrez. Pujols trails only Hank Aaron (2,297) and Alex Rodriguez (2,086) in RBI, which became an official statistic in 1920.

ASTROS 4, INDIANS 1: Robinson Chirinos hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in a four-run seventh inning for Houston at home.

The Astros were unable to do much against Carlos Carrasco (2-3) early and had just one hit when a former Indian, Michael Brantley, singled with one out in the seventh. Yuli Gurriel then hit a two-out, two-strike RBI double to end a streak of 17 scoreless innings for Carrasco.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

PHILLIES 5, MARLINS 1: Zach Eflin threw a seven-hitter, the first complete game for a Phillies pitcher since September 2017, and Philadelphia won at home.

Eflin surrendered seven hits and allowed one run, striking out three. He walked none and was rarely in trouble.

METS 5, BREWERS 2: Christian Yelich, the NL MVP, was pulled with an injury as New York won at home on J.D. Davis’ tiebreaking, pinch-hit single in the seventh inning.

BRAVES 8, ROCKIES 7: Josh Donaldson hit a three-run homer in the eighth, Atlanta’s fourth home run of the game, and the Braves’ bullpen survived a ninth-inning scare at home.

CARDINALS 5, REDS 2: Jack Flaherty tossed seven scoreless innings, Yadier Molina drove in three runs and St. Louis won at home.

NATIONALS 7, PADRES 6: Matt Adams homered leading off the 11th inning, and Washington avoided its first series sweep at home against San Diego since 2008.

DODGERS 7, PIRATES 6: Max Muncy singled home the tying run in the fifth inning and the go-ahead run in the seventh, boosting Los Angeles to a three-game sweep at home.

CUBS 6, DIAMONDBACKS 5: Ben Zobrist lined a two-run double in the 15th inning, and Chicago won at Phoenix.

INTERLEAGUE

YANKEES 11, GIANTS 5: DJ LeMahieu and Gio Urshela became the latest Yankees to get hurt as New York completed a three-game sweep at San Francisco that included another long home run by Gary Sanchez.

