NEW YORK — Warren Foegele and Nino Niederreiter scored 48 seconds apart early in the third period to rally the Carolina Hurricanes to a 2-1 victory over the New York Islanders on Sunday and a 2-0 series lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Petr Mrazek stopped nine of 10 shots before leaving with an injury 6 1/2 minutes into the second period. Former Portland Pirates goalie Curtis McElhinney came on and finished with 17 saves to help Carolina win for the sixth time in its last seven playoff games.

Mathew Barzal scored and Robin Lehner made with 16 saves for the Islanders. New York has opened with two losses for the first time in 15 series in which it had home-ice advantage.

Game 3 is Wednesday night in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Trailing 1-0 after two periods, the Hurricanes took the lead early in the third. Foegele tied it, taking a pass from Lucas Wallmark and beating Lehner inside the right post from the right faceoff dot 17 seconds in. It was his fifth goal of the postseason.

Niederreiter put the Hurricanes ahead when he redirected a shot by Teuvo Teravainen for his first goal of the playoffs at 1:05.

McElhinney stopped a shot by Anthony Beauvillier 5:15 into the third, then stuffed a try by Barzal with just under 11 minutes left.

Then, with New York on a power play, McElhinney saved Josh Bailey’s attempt from the left doorstep. After the penalty expired, Jordan Eberle’s shot from in front hit the crossbar and stayed out with 7 1/2 minutes remaining.

The Islanders’ Ryan Pulock also hit the crossbar with 1:02 left.

The Hurricanes had a two-man advantage for 1:25 early in the second period after Eberle and Scott Mayfield were called for slashing penalties, but they couldn’t get any shots on goal during the 5-on-3. After the first penalty expired, Lehner stopped a shot by Teravainen from between the circles and an attempt in front by Justin Williams.

Mrazek was replaced by McElhinney during a broadcast timeout 6:27 into the middle period. The Hurricanes later announced he has a lower-body injury.

McElhinney, making his first appearance of the postseason, stopped an attempt by Matt Martin and rebound bid by Mayfield on the right doorstep near the midpoint of the period.

McElhinney also made a nice glove save on a shot by Mayfield with 1:43 left in the period.

Devon Toews appeared to double the Islanders’ lead with 15 seconds to go in the period when the rebound of his backhander went in off his skate. However, the goal was waved off by the officials for kicking the puck in.

After failing to get their first shot on goal for nearly six minutes in Game 1, the Islanders were aggressive from the start in this one. They outshot Carolina 4-2 over the first 5 1/2 minutes and 7-3 in the first period.

Barzal gave the Islanders a 1-0 lead with his first career playoff goal, a power-play score with 6:43 left in the opening period. Barzal got the puck on the left side of the net and sent a pass across the crease toward Josh Bailey, but the puck deflected off the stick of Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin and up into the top right corner over Mrazek’s outstretched glove.

The goal ended Mrazek’s scoreless streak at 125:04, dating to the second period of Game 7 in the first round against Washington.

