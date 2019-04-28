BASEBALL

The Portland Sea Dogs’ game Sunday at the Binghamton Rumble Ponies was rained out and rescheduled as part of a doubleheader June 1.

Portland’s two-city trip will resume at 7:05 p.m. Monday with the first of three games against the Hartford Yard Goats. The Sea Dogs won two of the three games that were played in Binghamton.

Six of the Sea Dogs’ 23 scheduled games to start the season have been postponed. The team will return to Portland for a 6 p.m. game Thursday, the start of a five-game series against Binghamton and an eight-game homestand that also includes three games against New Hampshire.

ROAD RACING

TRIESTE HALF MARATHON: Organizers of the race in Italy backtracked and revoked a ban on African runners following an outcry of racism accusations.

AUTO RACING

FORMULA ONE: Valtteri Bottas held off Lewis Hamilton before cruising to victory in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix at Baku, continuing Mercedes’ dominance of the title race.

It was the fourth straight 1-2 finish for Mercedes, the best start to a season by a two-car team in Formula One history.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Visiting Manchester City scraped past Burnley 1-0 thanks to a scruffy strike by Sergio Aguero that needed the confirmation of goal-line technology to prove it went over the line.

With its 12th straight victory in the league, Manchester City – seeking to retain the title – moved one point ahead of Liverpool with two games left. City’s last two games are at home to Leicester and away to Brighton; Liverpool has to face Newcastle away and Wolverhampton Wanderers at home.

GERMAN LEAGUE: Bayern Munich, the leader, was held to a 1-1 draw at 17th-place Nuremberg, which could have won with a 90th-minute penalty kick that hit the post. Bayern leads second-place Borussia Dortmund by two points – 71 to 69 – with three games remaining.

TENNIS

BARCELONA OPEN: Dominic Thiem of Austria capped an impressive week to win the event, securing his second title of the year.

Thiem beat Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 6-0, a day after he was dominant against Rafael Nadal in the semifinals to become the first player other than Novak Djokovic to defeat Nadal on clay four times.

PORSCHE GRAND PRIX: Petra Kvitova beat Anett Kontaveit 6-3, 7-6 (2) to win the final at Stuttgart, Germany.

GOLF

PGA: Ryan Palmer and Jon Rahm shot a 3-under 69 in the alternate-shot final round of the Zurich Classic and won the tour’s only team event by three strokes over Sergio Garcia and Tommy Fleetwood at Avondale, Louisiana.

The victory was the fourth on the tour for Palmer, 42, but first in nearly a decade; he last won in 2010 at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

LPGA: Minjee Lee won the Hugel-Air Premia LA Open at Los Angeles for her fifth title, closing with a 3-under 68 for a four-stroke victory.

CHAMPIONS: Tom Pernice Jr. and Scott Hoch completed a wire-to-wire victory in the Bass Pro Shops Legends at Ridgedale, Missouri, opening with Pernice’s hole-in-one on the par-3 course.

EUROPEAN: Jorge Campillo of Spain overcame a poor start in the final round before posting a 2-under 71 to win the Trophee Hassan II by two shots at Rabat, Morocco.

— Staff and news service report

