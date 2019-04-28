It seemed like a big promise.

These chocolate chip cookies, “Easy Cookie Recipes” author Addie Gundry promised, are the best ever. With that boast, how could I not try them? And who better to help me judge than my colleagues in the Press Herald newsroom who – literally – never say no to the homemade baked goods that appear in the office?

Gundry’s Best Chocolate Cookies Ever recipe called for butter-flavored vegetable shortening, something I don’t typically cook with. After a quick trip to the store to pick up the shortening (I doubt I’ll end up using the rest), I headed home for some therapeutic baking after a long day at work.

Like all of the 103 recipes in the book, this one was easy to follow. And the amount of dough it produced was impressive: It nearly overflowed from the bowl of my KitchenAid mixer. That meant, however, that I spent what seemed like hours scooping out tray after tray of cookies.

The resulting cookies were good but I’ll stop short of calling them the best ever. My colleagues agreed. One said they were pedestrian, but another ranked them in her all-time top five. A fellow reporter thought they were a tad on the salty side but that didn’t bother me. Overall the recipe was solid and definitely worth trying to see if it fits your idea of the perfect chocolate chip cookie.

Next time I’ll try something different, like the Bite-Size Cinnamon Roll Cookies or Danish Spice Cookies. My husband has requested the Peanut Butter Swirl Bars packed with peanuts, and both semisweet and dark chocolate chips.

Gundry, who won “Cutthroat Kitchen” on the Food Network in 2015, has an impressive resume, earning a Master’s degree in culinary arts at Auguste Escoffier in Avignon, France. She has worked with Christian Etienne, Daniel Boulud, Thomas Keller and Martha Stewart on management, restaurant openings and brand development.

But when it comes to this cookie book, don’t expect recipes that take an expert skill level to execute. Instead, Gundry offers a wide range of cookies and bars, all seemingly approachable for even less-experienced bakers. Included are recipes that call for shortcuts, like using boxed cake mix for cookies. For chocolate lovers, there are well over a dozen chocolate-focused recipes.

The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies Ever

Yield: 48 cookies

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 8 minutes

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups packed light brown sugar

1 1/2 cups granulated sugar

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, softened

1/2 cup butter-flavored vegetable shortening, softened

4 large eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 teaspoons salt

2 teaspoons baking soda

5 cups all-purpose flour

1 (24-ounce) bag semisweet chocolate chips

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper. In a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, cream the brown sugar, granulated sugar, butter and shortening on medium speed until pale. Add the eggs, one at a time, scraping down the sides of the bowl after each addition. Add the vanilla, salt and baking soda. Add the flour, 1 cup at a time, mixing until each cup is combined before adding the next. Add the chocolate chips. Using a cookie scoop, shape the dough into 1-inch balls and place on the prepared baking sheets about 2 inches apart. Bake for 8 minutes. Cool for 10 minutes before serving.

Share

< Previous