DOVER, N.H. – A former Maine man has pleaded guilty to a bigamy charge in New Hampshire.

Michael Middleton, 43, will not immediately serve any time in prison for the crime. His sentence of 12 months was suspended for five years.

The judge warned Middleton that he could be incarcerated if he gets in trouble or violates the conditions of the suspension.

The maximum sentence for bigamy is 3 1/2 to 7 years.

Court documents allege that Middleton was married to at least two other women — Katherine Langley in Georgia in 2006 and Cassandra Shipley in Alabama in 2011 — when he married Alicia Grant in Dover, New Hampshire, in 2013.

They lived in southern Maine for a time.

Middleton would later marry another woman, Ashley Climer, in Kentucky in 2016, without divorcing his prior wives.

David Rodman, a prosecutor in Strafford County, read a written statement from Grant in court. She did not attend the hearing in person.

“I mourn the person I was before I met him everyday,” Grant wrote.

As part of his sentence, Middleton will undergo evaluations and possibly counseling related to domestic violence, substance use and mental health.

Outside the courtroom, he declined to comment in detail to reporters but said he felt the sentence was “a good outcome.”

Asked about any feelings of remorse, Middleton said he heard his former wife’s statement.

“I did hear her email,” Middleton said. “I did feel compassion and understanding. That’s all the comments I have.”

This story will be updated.

