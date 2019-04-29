Tre Fletcher struck out 14 over six innings Monday night as Deering defeated Gorham 3-2 in an SMAA baseball game at Hadlock Field.

Mike Jones hit an RBI single in the sixth that gave Deering (1-4) a 3-0 lead against Gorham (1-3).

Gorham cut it to 3-2 in the seventh when Bode Meader scored on a throwing error after Zack Green singled in Trevor Loubier, but Trevor Gray flew to center to end it.

Fletcher allowed a run on one hit and two walks.

Kyle Skolfield struck out 12 over 52/3 innings and allowed three runs on four hits for Gorham.

YORK 11, GREELY 0: Shane Pidgeon hit a bases-clearing triple in a five-run fourth inning, and James Bock threw a three-hit shutout, striking out five, as the Wildcats (3-1) beat the Rangers (3-1) in five innings at York.

York scored six runs in the second behind a two-run double by Jake Sullivan, and RBI singles by Alex Neilson and Trevor Lavigne.

Riley Linn added four hits for the Wildcats.

Brady Nolin doubled for Greely.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 9, POLAND 2: Braydon Bartlett lined a two-run double to highlight a four-run first inning and the Raiders (2-1) pulled away from the Knights (0-4) at Fryeburg.

Bryce Micklon was 2 for 4, driving in a pair of runs, and Oscar Saunders added a double.

Andrew Leach of the Raiders allowed two runs on five hits, striking out three.

Brady Downing had a pair of hits for Poland, including a double.

CHEVERUS 14, NOBLE 4: Justin Ray had three hits and two RBI, and the Stags (3-0) scored four times in the second inning to take a 5-0 lead against the Knights (1-3) in a six-inning game at Portland.

Chris Cimino added two hits and drove in a pair of runs for Cheverus, which added four runs in the fourth for an 11-2 lead.

Matt Ryan drove in both runs for Noble.

TRAIP ACADEMY 4, SACOPEE VALLEY 0: Bobby Lane threw a two-hitter, striking out 12, and Jacob Farnham’s two-run single in the seventh inning made it 4-0 as the Rangers (4-0) beat the Hawks (2-1) at South Hiram.

Traip took a 2-0 lead in the second on an RBI single by Ryan Perkins.

Teddy Driscoll added two hits for the Rangers.

FREEPORT 5, WELLS 1: William Holt broke a 1-1 tie with a two-run single in a three-run fourth inning, and Heath Cockburn allowed one hit in five innings as the Falcons (2-0) beat the Warriors (1-2) at Freeport.

Anthony Panciocco tied it earlier in the inning with an RBI single.

Cockburn gave up one run and struck out six.

Wells took a 1-0 lead in the first on an RBI single by Tyler Bridge.

PORTLAND 2, FALMOUTH 0: Ben Sawyer broke a scoreless tie with a two-run single in the fifth inning, and Donnie Tocci pitched a three-hit shutout, striking out 12, as the Bulldogs won an opener at Portland.

William Barnard added two hits for Portland.

Mike Kiely had two hits for Falmouth, including a triple, and Garrett Tracy allowed two runs and struck out four in five innings.

SOUTH PORTLAND 10, SANFORD 0: Hunter Owen hit a two-run double during a seven-run sixth inning, and Garon Kelly pitched 52/3 scoreless innings as the Red Riots (2-0) beat the Spartans (0-2) at Sanford.

Kelly allowed four his and two walks, striking out four.

Noah Lewis added an RBI single in the sixth for South Portland.

Jake Lamontagne, Oliver Genest, Miles Hilton and Sol Demers had hits for Sanford.

WINTHROP 12, WISCASSET 1: The Ramblers (2-0) scored six runs in the second inning and defeated the Wolverines (0-3) in five innings at Winthrop.

Jackson West and Jake Carter had two hits apiece, and Colby Emery added a double for the Ramblers.

MORSE 10, OCEANSIDE 7: Ty Knowlton’s two-run homer snapped a 7-7 tie in the eighth inning and the Shipbuilders (2-2) held off the Mariners (0-5) after squandering a five-run lead in the seventh at Rockland.

Nathan Coombs hit a two-run single, and Uriah Thongsophaphone, Austin Pagano and Maguire LeBlanc each had RBI singles in the seventh for Oceanside.

Austin Magliozzi added three hits and three RBI for Morse, and picked up the win in relief, allowing two runs on three hits with nine strikeouts in six innings.

LAKE REGION 13, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 1: Chase Weese hit a two-run single in a four-run first inning, started a four-run third with a leadoff single, then tripled and scored in the fourth to lead Lake Region (2-2) to a six-inning victory over the Patriots (1-1) at Gray.

Ryan Walker, Noah Duprey and Erik Christiansen notched two hits each for the Lakers. Nick McCann and Cooper Winslow each had two hits for Gray-New Gloucester.

LACROSSE

LINCOLN ACADEMY 16, ST. DOMINIC 10: Liam Cullina scored six goals to lead the Eagles (1-1) past the Saints (0-2) at Newcastle.

Nolen Michael added three goals for Lincoln, which had six scorers.

Garrett Woodruff had five goals and two assists for the Saints, Will Fletcher added four goals and Thomas Suckow also scored. Aaron Thibault and Max Comis made two saves apiece.

YORK 16, CHEVERUS 2: Collin Edminster had four goals and an assist, and Ryan Iritano added four goals as the Wildcats (2-0) cruised past the Stags (0-3) at Portland.

Will Masterson had two goals and three assists for the Wildcats.

Julian LaMontagne and Nico Nason scored for Cheverus.

PORTLAND 13, EDWARD LITTLE 2: Sam Gerber, Cyrus MacCachran and Evan Bay each scored twice as the Bulldogs (3-0) beat the Eddies (0-2) at Portland.

Nico Leavitt added a goal and four assists for Portland, which led 9-1 at halftime.

FALMOUTH 14, SCARBOROUGH 10: Tom Fitzgerald had three goals and an assist, and Peter Alexander added three goals to lead Falmouth (4-0) past the Red Storm (2-3) at Scarborough.

Jared Quintiliani totaled three goals and an assist, and Andrew Granzier had three goals for Scarborough.

The Yachtsmen scored the first four goals of the second half to pull away from a 6-6 tie.

BRUNSWICK 26, CONY 1: Aiden Glover had five goals and an assist for the Dragons (3-0), who led 16-0 at halftime and beat the Rams (0-3) at Brunswick.

Jacob Belanger and Ben Israel each added four goals and three assists.

Miqueias Biasuz scored in the third quarter for Cony.

Share

< Previous

Next >