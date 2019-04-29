GRAY — Brooke Harriman hit a two-run homer in the first inning Monday and Lake Region went on to a 6-2 victory against Gray-New Gloucester in a Western Maine Conference softball game.

Haley Fernando allowed a pair of runs on five hits for Lake Region (2-2), striking out seven and walking four.

Anna Gilbert had two hits for Gray-New Gloucester (1-2).

YORK 9, GREELY 1: Abby Orso homered twice, had four RBI and struck out 12 as the Wildcats (4-0) cruised past the Rangers (0-3) in six innings at York.

Abigail Kavanagh had three hits, and Emily Rainford and Elly Bourgoine each added two for York, which finished with 13.

Anna Smith had an RBI single for Greely.

OCEANSIDE 2, MORSE 1: Chloe Jones pitched a no-hitter with 13 strikeouts and three walks as Oceanside (4-1) beat Morse (2-2) at Rockland.

Jessica Watkinson hit a two-run single in the sixth inning for the Mariners, who fell behind when Abby Carpenter hit a sacrifice fly for the Shipbuilders in the fourth.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 10, POLAND 2: Paige O’Connell hit a two-run homer and the Raiders (3-1) scored five times in the third inning to take an 8-1 lead against the Knights (2-2) at Fryeburg.

Emilia DeSanctis allowed two runs on six hits and struck out seven, and Madison McIntyre and Tina LeBlanc each had two hits for Fryeburg.

Chloe Tufts had two hits for Poland, including a double.

SOUTH PORTLAND 5, KENNEBUNK 0: Chloe Grant broke a scoreless tie with a bases-clearing double in the fourth inning and Kaylee Whitten added a two-run double in the fifth as the Red Riots (2-2) topped the Rams (0-4) at Kennebunk.

Grace Rende had a pair of hits, including a double, and Cortney Luce contributed a pair of singles for South Portland.

WINTHROP 30, WISCASSET 0: Layne Audet pitched a no-hitter and collected three hits as the Ramblers (1-0) downed Wiscasset (0-2) at Winthrop.

Winthrop scored 12 times in the first inning and seven in the second. Hannah Caprara had two hits, including a double.

BIDDEFORD 18, CHEVERUS 9: The Tigers (3-2) sent 16 batters to the plate in the fifth inning and scored 11 runs to overcome a 9-1 deficit and beat Cheverus/North Yarmouth Academy (2-1) at Portland.

Chantelle Bouchard had four of the 17 hits for Biddeford. Renee Dutremble, Anna Lavigne and Taylor Wildes contributed three apiece.

Alexandra Hammond had two-run homers in the third and fourth innings, and Madisyn Durgin added a solo homer for the Stags.

MASSABESIC 13, SANFORD 1: Emily Morin went 5 for 5 with four RBI for the Mustangs (4-1), who used an eight-run third inning to open a 12-1 lead and beat the Spartans (3-2) in six innings at Waterboro.

Grace Tutt had three hits, Lauren Kiss added two doubles, and Hailey Caswell and Julia Gregoire each had two hits for Massabesic.

Madison Romano drove in the run for Sanford.

THORNTON ACADEMY 13, GORHAM 11: Madison Vachon and Hannah Collins each went 3 for 4 with a triple for the Golden Trojans (5-0), who opened a 13-6 lead and held off the Rams (1-4) at Gorham.

With one out in the seventh, Gorham cut the lead to 13-11 with a two-run double by Tatiana Biamby and a two-run homer by Kiana Tracey, but the rally ended with the bases loaded.

NOBLE 12, PORTLAND 3: The Knights (5-0) opened a 9-0 lead in the first two innings and coasted past Portland (2-2) behind the three-hit pitching of Raegan Kelly at North Berwick.

Kelly walked one, striking out six and yielding one earned run. Kelly Gray drove home four runs for Noble.

FREEPORT 11, WELLS 6: The Falcons (1-0) opened with four runs and added three in the second against the Warriors (1-4) at Freeport.

Brooke Pawlowski had three hits, and Jaclyn Burke and Alexa Koening had two hits and a pair of RBI apiece for Freeport.

Meredith Bogue, Savannah Grover and Kim Yurga each had a multihit game for Wells.

WINDHAM 11, DEERING 0: Callie Fielding had two of her three RBI with a bases-loaded single, highlighting a seven-run first inning for Windham (3-2) against the Rams (0-4) at Portland.

The Eagles totaled three of their seven hits in the first and took advantage of two errors.

Chloe Wilcox had a pair of hits for Windham. Deering spread its six singles evenly among Rebekah Dunn, Livia Serappa and Donna Bernard.

SCARBOROUGH 14, MARSHWOOD 1: Bella Dickinson lofted a two-run homer as Scarborough (4-0) opened a 6-1 lead with a three-run fourth inning against the Hawks (0-3) in a six-inning game at South Berwick.

The Red Storm added eight runs over the next two innings.

Dickinson, who pitched a five-hitter, finished 4 for 4 with three RBI and four runs. Courtney Brochu added a pair of hits for the Red Storm. Erin Gray and Emersyn Stevens had two hits each for Marshwood.

SACOPEE VALLEY SWEEPS TRAIP ACADEMY: The Hawks (2-2), behind Alexandra Black’s grand slam in the first game and Brenna Humphrey’s two-run double in the second, swept a doubleheader from Traip Academy (0-4), 13-1 and 8-3 at South Hiram.

Black finished with five RBI in the opener. Humphrey, who drove home three runs in the first game, doubled home two in the first inning of the second game.

LACROSSE

ST. DOMINIC 20, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 6: Charlotte Gastonguay had eight goals and four assists to lead the Saints (1-0) over the Raiders (0-2) at Fryeburg.

Avery Lutrzykowski added five goals and six assists, Emma Theriault had three goals and an assist, Mia Leslie scored twice, and Addie Suckow and Taryn Cloutier each had one goal and one assist for St. Dom’s.

Simone Long made three saves for the Saints. Bailey Richardson stopped six shots for Fryeburg.

KENNEBUNK 5, CAPE ELIZABETH 3: Tiernan Connor scored two goals as the Rams (2-1) beat the Capers (1-1) at Kennebunk.

Elizabeth Kiezulas, Lily Schwartzman and Isabelle Wiggins added goals for the Rams, who led 3-0 at halftime.

Karli Chapin, Brooke Harvey and Julia Thoreck scored for Cape.

