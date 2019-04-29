BOSTON — Red Sox Manager Alex Cora is still undecided if he’ll visit the White House next week when the team celebrates its World Series title there.

The Red Sox are scheduled to visit the White House on May 9 following a three-game series in Baltimore.

“I’ll let you guys know when I decide,” Cora said Monday before Boston’s series opener against Oakland. “You guys don’t have to worry about that one. I’ll let you know.”

In January, the Puerto Rico native was outspoken about the island’s need for hurricane relief. He indicated he might skip the traditional champion’s visit to Washington over President Donald Trump’s policies toward Puerto Rico.

Trump hosted Baylor’s NCAA title-winning women’s basketball team on Monday.

The men’s champions, Virginia, won’t be going. Coach Tony Bennett said in a statement: “With several players either pursuing pro opportunities or moving on from UVA, it would be difficult, if not impossible to get everyone back together.”

METS: Robinson Cano felt comforted. So did Mets Manager Mickey Callaway.

New York’s second baseman likely will miss a couple of games with a swollen left hand, yet he was happy an MRI taken Monday was negative.

Cano was hit on the outside of his hand by a pitch from Milwaukee left-hander Gio Gonzalez in the first inning of Sunday’s 5-2 win.

“Big exhale,” Callaway said. “You hold your breath for a minute about these kind of things, and maybe for 12 hours, while you figure out what’s going on.”

Cano’s hand was swollen about 25 percent larger than normal, and he was not in the starting lineup for Monday’s series opener against Cincinnati.

“It’s a huge relief,” he said. “It is scary.”

Cano’s right hand was broken last May 13 when hit by a pitch from Detroit’s Blaine Hardy, a layoff that became lengthier when he was suspended for 80 games following a positive drug test.

“I didn’t feel the same on this one, but you never know, it can be a small fracture,” Cano said.

Cano thought he might be able to play as early as Tuesday but was not sure. He was going to attempt to swing a bat later Monday. When he returns, he might try to use protective equipment.

“I’ve got to wear something, for sure,” he said.

Cano is batting .270 with three home runs and 11 RBI in his first season with the Mets.

New York batters have been hit 17 times, second-most in the major leagues behind the Chicago Cubs’ 20.

“There was a long time where you kind of got away from throwing inside, up an in. It used to be they were throwing at your head up and in to get you off the plate,” Callaway said. “Maybe teams are just feeling like they need to re-establish the inside part of the plate again.”

YANKEES: Shortstop Troy Tulowitzki was 1 for 4 with a home run and a walk in his first injury rehabilitation appearance, against the Detroit Tigers in an extended spring training game at Lakeland, Florida.

Tulowitzki struck out twice and flied out, and he played four innings in the field without getting a chance

Tulowitzki is among 13 Yankees currently on the injured list. He has not played since April 3 because of a strained left calf.

Infielder DJ LeMahieu is day-to-day with inflammation in his right knee. LeMahieu was removed in the bottom of the third inning Sunday at San Francisco because of the inflammation, two days after he fouled a pitch off his knee. Infielder Gio Urshela left after he was hit on his left hand by a pitch in the fifth inning. The Yankees said after the game that X-rays on both players were negative.

Miguel Andujar, sidelined since tearing the labrum in his right shoulder on March 31, was 3 for 5. He lined two singles to center and had an infield single, making him 8 for 14 in three extended spring training games. The third baseman fielded two grounders and made strong, accurate throws to first on both.

Andujar and Tulowitzki are expected to play for Class A Tampa on Tuesday night.

RAYS: Tampa Bay promoted first baseman Nate Lowe from Triple-A Durham and optioned infielder Christian Arroyo to the minor league affiliate.

Lowe was batting .300 with three homers and 14 RBI in 21 games at Durham.

PADRES: Rookie shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. is not starting against the Atlanta Braves because of a hamstring injury.

Tatis was hurt when he did an awkward-looking split while trying to stretch for a throw at second base Sunday at Washington. He left the game.

BREWERS: NL MVP Christian Yelich was out of the lineup for the series opener against Colorado, a day after leaving a game because of lower back discomfort.

