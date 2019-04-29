BASEBALL

Brett Netzer singled home Luke Tendler with the tying run in the top of the sixth, and then scored the winning run on Bobby Dalbec’s hit as the Portland Sea Dogs beat the Hartford Yard Goats 7-6 on Monday night at Hartford, Connecticut.

Netzer, who also homered, finished with two RBI and two runs. Marcus Wilson added a two-run home run for Portland.

BASKETBALL

NBA: Jimmy Butler had 30 points and 11 rebounds, James Ennis scored 13 points and the Philadelphia 76ers held on to beat the Toronto Raptors 94-89 , evening their Eastern Conference semifinal series 1-1.

Game 3 is Thursday night in Philadelphia.

• The Spurs suffered through an odd, erratic season filled with injuries, strife and drama before a second straight ouster from the playoffs in the first round.

Gregg Popovich enjoyed it so much he is coming back for a 24th season as coach in San Antonio.

Normally extremely private, Popovich said he is negotiating a new deal with the Spurs after his current contract expired this season. There was some uncertainty surrounding his return, but the 70-year-old Popovich put an end to that.

• The Oklahoma City Thunder plan to keep Coach Billy Donovan for a fifth year.

Thunder GM Sam Presti said he doesn’t expect to switch coaches, despite Oklahoma City’s third consecutive first-round playoff exit.

• Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul was fined $35,000 for what the NBA called “aggressively confronting and recklessly making contact” with an official during Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals.

The incident occurred with 4.4 seconds remaining in the Rockets’ 104-100 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Sunday. Paul was automatically ejected for a second technical foul for brushing referee Josh Tiven while arguing that Warriors guard Klay Thompson committed a loose-ball foul against him.

SOCCER

AWARDS: Raheem Sterling was voted player of the year by soccer writers for his impact on Manchester City’s bid for a domestic treble as well as his influential stance against racism in the game.

Sterling won 62 percent of the votes cast by more than 400 British-based members of the Football Writers’ Association. Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk, who was voted player of the year by his fellow players last week, was second.

OBIT: Stevie Chalmers, who scored the winning goal for Celtic in the 1967 European Cup final, has died. He was 83.

The Scottish team described Chalmers as “the man who scored the most important goal in the club’s history.”

The cause of death was not announced.

TURKEY: Czech Republic international Josef Sural was killed and six other Alanyaspor players were injured when their van crashed on the way home from a Turkish league soccer match.

The 28-year-old Sural died in the hospital during emergency surgery, Alanyaspor President Hasan Cavusoglu told NTV television by telephone.

The six other players were reported to be in stable condition.

TENNIS

MUNICH OPEN: Rain ended play early on the first day in Germany with just Taro Daniel and the eighth-seeded Marton Fucsovics booking their places in the second round.

Daniel progressed with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Ugo Humbert of France, and Fucsovics defeated Italian qualifier Lorenzo Sonego 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (8).

FOOTBALL

NFL: Injured Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier will miss a second straight season while recovering from spinal surgery.

The team placed Shazier on the physically unable to perform list, allowing him more time to continue his rehabilitation from a lower spine injury suffered against Cincinnati in December 2017.

• Former Oakland Raiders and Seattle Seahawks kicker Sebastian Janikowski is set to retire after an 18-year career.

Janikowski spent 17 seasons with Oakland before kicking last season with Seattle after signing a one-year deal. Janikowski’s agent, Paul Healy, confirmed to The Associated Press that his client intends to retire. Janikowski, 41, told ESPN over the weekend he didn’t believe his body could handle kicking in the NFL anymore.

• A person familiar with the decision tells The Associated Press the Cleveland Browns are signing undrafted Scottish free agent punter Jamie Gillan from Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

• The NFL draft drew record numbers both on site and on television.

The league said more than 600,000 attended over the three days in Nashville, easily eclipsing the 250,000 that came to watch two years ago in Philadelphia.

Nielsen reports that the draft on ESPN, ABC and NFL Network averaged 6.1 million viewers at any given time over the three days. The draft averaged 5.5 million viewers last year, which was the first time all seven rounds were on broadcast television.

COLLEGES

MEN’S BASKETBALL: Texas Tech Coach Chris Beard signed a new contract with an average annual salary of $4.575 million through the 2024-25 season after leading the Red Raiders to their first national championship game.

BASEBALL: Dylan Francoeur threw a no-hitter, striking out four, and Stefan Lesco hit a two-run home run in the first inning as Southern Maine Community College topped Carelton 10-0 at South Portland.

Francoeur walked three, and Junior Nunez hit a two-run shot during a four-run fourth inning to put SMCC (25-7) ahead 8-0.

The Seawolves took a 10-0 lead in the seventh on a two-run double from Caleb Burpee against the Ravens (25-15).

SOFTBALL: Ashley Zulla drove home three runs, and Caitlin Murphy scored three times as Suffolk (19-16, 9-5) beat St. Joseph’s (10-19, 8-6) 10-6 in the first game of a GNAC doubleheader at Standish.

The Rams completed the sweep with an 8-2 win in the second game.

St. Joseph’s enters the conference tournament as the #3-seed in the North, and will host #4-Norwich in a Tuesday preliminary game.

HORSE RACING

KENTUCKY OAKS: Bellafina is the 2-1 morning line favorite for the 145th Kentucky Oaks after drawing the No. 4 post position in the marquee race for 3-year-old fillies at Churchill Downs.

Champagne Anyone and Restless Rider are the 6-1 co-second choices from the Nos. 10 and 14 posts of horses officially in the field for Friday’s $1.25 million race over 1 1/8 miles.

