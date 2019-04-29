Police are still trying to locate a Maine man who was last seen early Saturday morning in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
Portsmouth police say Adam Camarato, 32, of Eliot, was last seen around 12:45 a.m. in the downtown area.
On Monday, police said they were continuing to investigate leads, but had no other updates on the effort to locate Camarato.
Camarato was last seen wearing a ball cap with an unknown insignia, a dark long-sleeved shirt and jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Portsmouth Police Communications Center at 603-436-2145.
