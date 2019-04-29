BRIDGEWATER — Maine State Police say a 73-year-old man was killed and two others injured in a head-on collision on Route 1A in Bridgewater.

WABI-TV reports that the driver of a Honda CRV was killed in the crash on Sunday afternoon. Police didn’t immediately identify the man.

Police said the two occupants of the other vehicle suffered serious injuries.

An investigation continues.

