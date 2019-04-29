City officials on Tuesday will roll out a preliminary proposal to designate a portion of Munjoy Hill as a local historic district.

Portland already has 11 local historic districts, which means properties located therein are subjected to an extra layer of review during any planned additions or alterations. New construction also is subject to stricter standards.

According to a meeting notice from city officials, the idea to designate part of Munjoy Hill as a historic district was based on the findings of a detailed architectural survey of existing buildings.

“At the workshop, historic preservation staff will present draft district boundaries for consideration and discuss how individual building classifications were assigned,” the city said in a news release. “The workshop is an opportunity for residents and property owners to learn more about this initiative, have questions answered and provide preliminary input on the historic district proposal.”

The existing local historic districts include portions of Congress Street, Deering Street and India Street as well as parts of the following neighborhoods or areas: Old Port, How Houses (between Danforth and Pleasant Streets), Fort McKinley, House Island, Westbrook College, West End, Stroudwater and Portland Company, on the waterfront between the ferry terminal and Fort Allen Park.

The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at East End School.

