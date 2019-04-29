Henry Honkonen, Marshwood boys’ lacrosse: After contributing two goals in an 11-9 victory against Biddeford on Wednesday, the senior attack scored four goals with three assists in Saturday’s 10-4 win against Massabesic.

Dawson Jones, Fryeburg Academy baseball: Jones, a junior, pitched a five-hit 2-1 victory against Cape Elizabeth on Thursday. Jones struck out 12 and drove in a run with a groundout.

Thorne Kieffer, Waynflete boys’ tennis: In an early-season Western Maine Conference showdown between the defending Class C state champion Flyers and Class B runner-up Freeport, Kieffer, a senior, defeated Clay Canterbury 7-5, 6-2 at No. 1 singles to give Waynflete a 3-2 victory Wednesday.

Will Neleski, Greely baseball: Facing rival Yarmouth, Neleski, a senior, earned the 7-1 victory Thursday with a five-hitter, allowing one unearned run and striking out nine.

Abby Orso, York softball: The junior pitcher had a big week. As a pitcher she won three games, allowing seven hits and two walks in 21 innings, striking out 30. At the plate she hit three doubles and three home runs with seven runs and three RBI.

Skylar Renaud, Massabesic girls’ lacrosse: A senior, Renaud notched her sixth goal of the game to break a tie with 10 seconds remaining and lift the Mustangs over Yarmouth in a game between two of last spring’s state championship finalists.

Emma White, Cheverus track and field: White, a senior, tied the Maine all-time best in the triple jump at 38 feet, 8½ inches, matching the mark set by Jesse Labreck of Messalonskee at the 2008 New England championships. White also went 17-7 in the long jump – the best jump in the state this season.

Chloe Wilcox, Windham softball: The senior catcher had a big week at the plate as the Eagles won two games to even their record at 2-2. She hit a home run in an 11-7 win over Biddeford, then added three homers and drove in six runs in an 18-0 win over Westbrook.

