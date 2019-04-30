LEWISTON — A 39-year-old transient charged Tuesday with robbing Androscoggin Bank on Sabattus Street was being held on $5,000 cash bail Tuesday evening, authorities said.

Joseph Donald Tilton was found on Webster Street a short time after the 12:25 p.m. robbery and detained by police, according to Lewiston police Lt. David St. Pierre. He was charged with Class B robbery, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and taken to the Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn.

St. Pierre said in a news release that a man reportedly entered the branch at 550 Sabattus St. demanding money before jumping onto the counter and grabbing an undisclosed amount of cash and fleeing. He did not display or use a weapon.

No bank employees or customers were injured, St. Pierre said.

“Police credit a quick response by officers and detectives, along with the diligence and attention of the bank staff as being instrumental in quickly locating the suspect’s vehicle and later locating and detaining Tilton,” the release said.

“The investigation is ongoing with the potential of further suspects being charged,” St. Pierre wrote.

