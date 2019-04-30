Presque Isle police say a father who took his young sons out of state against their will has been arrested in North Carolina.

Police in Presque Isle had been looking since last week for 12-year-old Joel Strother and 10-year-old Carter Strother, who they believed had been taken out of state by their father, Joel Strother. In a Facebook post on April 26, police said the boys could be in North Carolina or South Carolina.

The children were located on Tuesday and were determined to be safe, Presque Isle police announced Tuesday afternoon. Joel Strother was arrested and was being taken to jail.

Police did not immediately release details about the charge against Joel Strother or where he was located. A tip about their location was provided to police by someone who saw the Facebook post, police said.

