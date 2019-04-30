Police responded to a reported threat at Portland’s Baxter Academy on Tuesday afternoon but cleared the school within two hours.

Portland Lt. Robert Martin said school staffed called police to report a threat shortly after 1 p.m. He did not know the nature or source of the threat.

The students were evacuated from the school, and police searched the building with an explosives detection dog. Martin said they cleared the school of any threat by 2:50 p.m. and police remained on the scene to investigate.

No one was injured, and no one was immediately arrested.

No one answered the phone at the school’s main office at 3 p.m. The principal did not respond to a call for comment.

Baxter Academy for Technology and Science is a charter high school located on Lancaster Street. Its enrollment is more than 400 students, according to its website.

