Critical highway work will be canceled this year as Maine’s transportation agency is priced out of a superheated construction market.

The Department of Transportation will cut tens of millions of dollars from its 2019 capital improvement plan for roadways and bridges as it struggles with bids from private contractors that are coming in far higher than expected. This week the agency rejected three bids that were too expensive.

One of the rejected bids, $1.1 million for significant work on Congress Street intersections in Portland, was double the state estimate.

Nationwide, construction costs have reached a 10-year high, driven up by expensive materials and a shortage of skilled labor. To compensate, Maine cushioned its construction price estimates by 10 percent before advertising 2019 projects.

It turns out that wasn’t enough.

“The prices we have received to date this year and especially this last month have just blown past those estimates,” said Transportation Commissioner Bruce Van Note in an interview Tuesday. “We need to make a mid-course correction.”

To start with, the state is rejecting all bids for three projects, an unusual step for an agency that prides itself on consistency and clear communication with its vendors.

“When we reject a bid, it is a big deal for us,” Van Note said, adding that the department has experienced program-wide prices about 30 percent higher than last year .

Canceled bids are a $2.1 million paving project in Brewer, Old Town and Orrington that came in 60 percent over estimates; a $4 million paving and culvert project on Route 1 in Rockland that came in 90 percent over estimates; and the Congress Street project.

The department is set to open about 120 more bids this year, about half the total projects included in the $393 million 2019 work plan. It will keep opening bids as scheduled through May 8 and evaluate awards on a case-by-case basis.

By next week, it hopes to have a list of specific projects that are going to be cut from this year’s work plan.

