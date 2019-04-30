PORTLAND — Justin Ray hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh inning, driving in Jack Mullen, to lift Cheverus to a 6-5 win over Massabesic in a high school baseball game on Tuesday.

Cheverus (4-0) took a 4-0 lead through three innings, but Massabesic (1-3) rallied for four runs in the fourth to tie it.

Luke Knowles added two hits and an RBI for the Stags. Ray drove in a pair of runs.

Tyler Lambert and Braden Daigneault each drove in a run for Massabesic.

SOUTH PORTLAND 6, NOBLE 3: Noah Lewis pitched six strong innings and drove in three runs to lead the Red Riots (3-0) past the Knights (1-4) in North Berwick.

Lewis allowed one earned run on six hits and struck out seven. He also hit a two-run single in the top of the first to give South Portland a 2-0 lead. Lewis added an RBI single in the fourth to make it 6-2.

Anthony Poole added three hits for the Red Riots, while Caden Horton had two hits and scored twice.

Noah Podolec hit an RBI triple in the fifth for Noble.

THORNTON ACADEMY 4, PORTLAND 2: Joe Reny hit a bases-clearing double in the second inning to give the Trojans (4-1) a 4-0 lead in their win over the Bulldogs (2-1) at Hadlock Field in Portland.

Portland got a run back in the third when Ben Stasium drove in Sam Knop. The Bulldogs cut it to 4-2 in the seventh, but left the bases loaded to end the game.

Luke Chessie struck out five in six innings, allowing one run on four hits and three walks to get the win. Brian Riley allowed four runs on eight hits and struck out eight in a complete game effort for Portland.

BIDDEFORD 5, MARSHWOOD 3: Ashton Crowell ‘s RBI single keyed a five-run second inning as the Tigers (3-1) held on to beat the Hawks (3-3) in South Berwick.

Quinn McDaniel and Connor Caverly each had two hits for Marshwood, which lost despite outhitting Biddeford 9-2.

Will Harriman allowed three runs on nine hits in six innings while striking out three to get the win for Biddeford.

BONNY EAGLE 10, WESTBROOK 0: Khyler Hart’s two-run homer keyed a six-run fourth inning, giving the Scots (2-1) a 7-1 lead in their win over the Blue Blazes (0-2) in Standish.

Bonny Eagle added three more in the fifth to invoke the 10-run rule.

Cam Phinney allowed just two hits to the Blue Blazes, striking out six and walking one.

FREEPORT 14, TRAIP ACADEMY 6: Shea Wagner doubled and homered in a nine-run sixth inning to break open a tie game as the Falcons (3-1) beat the Rangers (4-1) in Kittery.

Wagner also struck out two in 5 1/3 innings to get the win. Toby Holt added two hits and scored three runs for Freeport.

Henry Miller, Jacob Farnham and Teddy Driscoll each had two hits and an RBI for Traip.

KENNEBUNK 20, DEERING 2: Kennebunk (4-1) took advantage of 20 walks by Deering pitching by scoring nine runs in the fourth and 11 in the fifth as it rolled to a win at Hadlock Field in Portland.

Dom DeFeo struck out seven and allowed two hits to get the win for Kennebunk.

Josh Paisley hit an RBI double in the first for Deering (1-5).

SCARBOROUGH 9, GORHAM 0: Nicholas Thompson struck out 14 batters over six innings, giving up just two hits and a walk as the Red Storm (2-0) beat the Rams (1-4) in Gorham.

Nick Frink and Peter O’Brien hit RBI singles as the Red Storm took a 4-0 lead in the first inning. Aaron Mooney added a two-run double in the sixth.

SOFTBALL

NOBLE 7, MARSHWOOD 4: Raegan Kelly broke a 4-4 tie with a two-out, two-run double in the bottom of the sixth as the Knights (6-0) beat the Hawks (0-4) in North Berwick.

Kassidy Lessard followed with an RBI ground out to push Noble ahead 7-4.

Kelly also picked up the win, striking out eight and allowing one earned run in a complete-game effort.

Emersyn Colbath-Stevens had two hits, including an RBI double in the sixth, for Marshwood.

KENNEBUNK 12, PORTLAND 2: The Rams (1-4), behind a two-run triple from Lydia Howarth, scored four times in the third inning to open a 5-1 lead over the Bulldogs (2-3) in Portland.

Isabella Real singled home two runs as the Rams added five more in the fourth.

Grace Stacey led Portland with a single, double and two runs batted in.

OCEANSIDE 7, MEDOMAK VALLEY 4: Raechel Joyce doubled twice and Abby Veilleux scored three runs as the Mariners (5-1) beat the Panthers (2-1) in Waldoboro.

Chloe Jones added two hits and an RBI for Oceanside, which took a 5-4 lead in the fifth inning.

Aubrey Scheaffer hit an RBI double and Natalie Stewart had two hits for Medomak Valley.

GORHAM 13, SANFORD 8: Molly Murray, Tatyanna Biamby, Emma Shields, and Meg Perry all drove home runs in the sixth inning as the Rams (2-4) scored six times to open a 11-2 lead over the Spartans (3-3) in Sanford.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

WELLS 11, WESTBROOK 4: Kristina Moody scored three goals, and the Warriors (1-1) raced to an 8-3 halftime lead on their way to a win over the Blue Blazes (1-2) in Wells.

Rhiannon McQuiade and Brianna Michaud-Nolan each added two goals for Wells.

Katelyn Champagne scored twice, and Kaitlyn Talbot and Michaela Russell each had one goal for Westbrook.

KENNEBUNK 5, GORHAM 1: Lily Schwartzman scored two of her three goals in the first half, giving the Kennebunk (3-1) a 4-0 halftime lead in its win over Gorham (2-1) in Gorham.

Schwartzman also had an assist. Mia Banglmaier and Danielle Gassman also scored for Kennebunk. Gorham’s Hailey Morrill took the only shot that got past Kennebunk goalie Haley Moody, who finished with seven saves, Gorham keeper Paige Hume stopped nine shots.

BIDDEFORD 16, BONNY EAGLE 7: Paige Laverrierre scored five goals, Megan Mourmouras had four and the Tigers (1-1) downed the Scots (0-1) in Biddeford,

Brooke Reissfelder added three goals and two assists for Biddeford.

Gretchen Biegel scored four goals and Allexius Theberge had three for Bonny Eagle.

FALMOUTH 14, MARSHWOOD 1: The Yachtsmen (4-0) jumped out to an 11-0 lead at halftime and beat the Hawks (1-1) in Falmouth.

Caitlyn Camelio scored three goals to pace Falmouth, while Kayla Sarazin and Emily Hamilton each had two with an assist.

Ruby Albers scored for Marshwood.

PORTLAND 15, SOUTH PORTLAND 9: Isabella More was a factor in nine goals for the Bulldogs (1-2) during their victory over the Red Riots (1-2) in Portland. More had five goals and four assists.

Hazel Praught added three goals for Portland, while Annika More, Chloe Kilbride and Sydney Girsch netted two each. Zoe Baker had three goals for the Red Riots, and Jena Leckie two.

THORNTON ACADEMY 8, SCARBOROUGH 7: Cat Henaire had five goals to lead the Golden Trojans (1-1) over the Red Storm (1-1) in Scarborough.

Abby Brown, Izzy White and Hazel Stoddard also scored for Thornton.

Erin Stolz had four goals, Darby Stolz added two goals and Leah Manfra had two assists for Scarborough.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

EDWARD LITTLE 12, CAMDEN HILLS 4: Caleb Davis scored three goals, while Aiden Charest, Tyler Smith, Leighton Girardin and Caleb Strout each had two in the Eddies (1-2) win over the Windjammers (1-3) in Auburn.

Share

< Previous

Next >