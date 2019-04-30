BOSTON — Infielder Brock Holt is dealing with an impingement in his right shoulder, an issue that bothered him some during spring training but took a back seat when the season began and after he had to deal with a scratched cornea. He will be shut down, said Manager Alex Cora, but he downplayed the length of the layoff.

“He’s going to get treatment,” said Cora. “I’m not sure if he’s going to go to the road trip with us but it’s something that he felt it a little bit in spring training. It wasn’t a big deal. He went through all the workouts here getting ready for the rehab assignment and the last game, he was playing catch and it felt weird. So we shut him down, he came here.

“It’s not a great scenario because we want him to play but he feels like it’s not going to take that long. So he’ll get treatment and all that and hopefully he can get back sooner rather than later.”

• Second baseman Dustin Pedroia is scheduled to begin his rehab assignment with the Portland Sea Dogs on Thursday.

MARLINS: Outfielder Lewis Brinson was optioned to Triple-A New Orleans, the latest setback for the team’s centerpiece in the Christian Yelich trade.

Brinson is hitting .197 with 28 strikeouts in 76 at-bats. He batted .199 last year in his first season with the Marlins and missed two months because of a hip injury.

Now 24, Brinson was a highly regarded prospect when acquired in the five-player trade that sent Yelich to the Milwaukee Brewers before the 2018 season.

The Marlins reinstated outfielder Garrett Cooper from the 10-day injured list.

PADRES: The San Diego Padres placed rookie star Fernando Tatis Jr. on the 10-day injured list and he’s expected to miss at least a couple of weeks.

The 20-year-old shortstop injured his left hamstring Sunday at Washington after doing an awkward-looking split while trying to stretch for a throw at second base.

An MRI revealed a strain but no structural damage. Green says the team will take no chances in making sure the prized rookie is fully recovered before he returns to the lineup.

Tatis is hitting .300 with six home runs and 13 RBI in 27 games.

Manny Machado will move from third base to shortstop while Tatis is out, allowing Ty France to take over at third. The Padres called up right-handed pitcher Phil Maton from Triple-A El Paso to fill Tatis’ spot on the roster.

METS: Robinson Cano was out of the starting lineup for the second straight day because of a swollen left hand.

Cano was hit on the outside of his hand by a pitch from Milwaukee left-hander Gio Gonzalez in the first inning Sunday. An MRI the following day was negative.

NATIONALS: Third baseman Anthony Rendon is finally heading to the injured list with a bruised left elbow after sitting out seven of the past eight games.

Rendon joins two other members of the team’s starting infield on the IL: first baseman Ryan Zimmerman and shortstop Trea Turner.

HALL OF FAME: Longtime Los Angeles Angels media relations director Tim Mead was appointed president of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum.

Mead, 61, has spent 40 years working in baseball, all with the Angels. He has been their vice president of communications the past 22 years.

He becomes the seventh president in the 80-year history of the organization and succeeds Jeff Idelson. Idelson said in February he would retire after the Hall of Fame induction ceremony in July.

TIGERS: The Detroit Tigers put pitcher Tyson Ross on the paternity list, activated shortstop Jordy Mercer and placed second baseman Josh Harrison on the injured list.

