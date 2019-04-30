ATLANTA — Franmil Reyes homered twice and drove in three runs, Eric Hosmer also went deep and rookie Chris Paddack turned in another impressive start, leading the San Diego Padres to a 4-3 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night.

Reyes homered on the 11th pitch of the game, followed by another solo shot in the sixth to break a 2-2 tie. Two batters later, Hosmer drove one out to give the Padres a bit of insurance.

Paddack (2-1) went six innings, surrendering only a two-out, two-run single to Matt Joyce in the second. The right-hander gave up just four hits, walked one and struck out five.

In the first six starts of his career, Paddack has yet to surrender more than three runs while posting an ERA of 1.91.

Julio Teheran (2-4) became the ninth pitcher in Braves’ franchise history to start 200 games, but he had no answer for Reyes. The San Diego right fielder also had a run-scoring double in the third.

CARDINALS 3, NATIONALS 2: Adam Wainwright pitched neatly into the seventh inning, helping himself by kicking the ball over to first for a key out, and St. Louis won at Washington.

Harrison Bader drove in two runs and Kolten Wong had two hits as NL Central-leading St. Louis earned its fourth straight victory. It was the Cardinals’ 18th win in April, matching a team record set in 2008.

Wainwright (3-2) allowed two runs and six hits in 6 1/3 innings. He struck out five and walked two.

The Nationals had a chance to score first in the second inning, loading the bases with two out. Pitcher Anibal Sanchez then hit a comebacker that Wainwright inadvertently kicked over to Paul Goldschmidt for the easy out.

INTERLEAGUE

INDIANS 7, MARLINS 4: Carlos Gonzalez hit a tie-breaking three-run homer, only his second extra-base hit of the season, and Cleveland won at Miami .

Carlos Santana hit his second homer in as many games and his third of the year for the Indians, and also had an RBI single.

Curtis Granderson hit his fourth homer for the Marlins, who lost their fourth game in a row and have the worst record in the majors.

TIGERS 3, PHILLIES 1: Miguel Cabrera had an RBI single and Niko Goodrum added a two-run homer to lift Detroit to a win at Philadelphia.

Spencer Turnbull pitched six strong innings as the Tigers snapped a four-game losing streak while rebounding from Sunday’s 4-1 loss at the White Sox in which they tied a major-league record for a nine-inning game with 20 strikeouts.

Cabrera moved into a tie for 68th all time with 2,705 career hits. He matched Doc Cramer with a third-inning base hit to left to help the Tigers win. It was the Tigers’ first meeting with the Phillies since 2016 and their first trip to Philadelphia since 2007.

The NL East-leading Phillies managed just four hits while falling to 11-6 at home.

Turnbull (2-2) was a late replacement for scheduled starter Tyson Ross, who was placed on the paternity list. The rookie allowed one run and three hits with five strikeouts and two walks.

Shane Greene pitched a scoreless ninth for his 12th save in as many chances.

