BASEBALL

Manuel Melendez homered and Colton Welker ripped an RBI double to center, providing the power as the Hartford Yard Goats shut out the Portland Sea Dogs 4-0 Tuesday night at Hartford, Connecticut.

Rico Garcia (2-0) picked up the win for Hartford, allowing four hits and striking out 11 over 6 2/3 innings. Ryan Gonzalez allowed one hit and struck out three over the final 2 1/3 innings.

Sea Dogs pitchers Dedgar Jimenez (0-2), Daniel McGrath and Jordan Weems also combined on a five-hitter, striking out 10.

Aneury Tavarez, with a single and a triple, accounted for two of Portland’s five hits.

HOCKEY

NHL: The New York Rangers acquired Hobey Baker finalist Adam Fox from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for their second-round pick this year and a conditional third-round choice next year.

Fox played in 33 games for the Crimson, collecting nine goals and 39 assists. He ranked second in points among NCAA defensemen, trailing Hobey Baker Award winner Cale Makar (49). The 21-year-old from Jericho, New York, helped the United States win a bronze medal at the 2018 world junior championship.

Fox was originally selected by Calgary in the third round of the 2016 draft. He was acquired by Carolina in a trade with the Flames in June 2018.

BASKETBALL

WNBA: The Los Angeles Sparks re-signed two-time WNBA All-Star guard Chelsea Gray, who averaged a career-high 14.9 points, 5.1 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game in 2018, earning All-Star honors for the second straight year. She is currently playing for Cukurova Mersin in the Turkish league playoffs. The Sparks begin their season on May 26.

• WNBA free-agent guard Riquna Williams was arrested after authorities say she attacked her ex-girlfriend at a Florida home.

According to an arrest report, Williams forced her way inside and repeatedly struck Alkeria Davis in the head and pulled her hair. Two men told Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office deputies they spent 10 minutes trying to break up the fight in December.

When they finally separated the women, authorities say 28-year-old Williams grabbed a firearm from her blue Camaro, placed it on the trunk and pointed it at one man, saying “you’ll get all 18” before speeding off.

Davis said she and Williams had been together on and off for five years and had broken up a month earlier. She told authorities she thought Williams was jealous they were no longer together. She said Williams had never been violent in the past.

Davis was treated by paramedics for a small lump on her head.

Authorities said before entering the home, that Williams hit Davis’ car with a skateboard.

Williams was booked for burglary and aggravated assault charges. A judge ordered that she remain jailed in lieu of a $20,000 bond.

SOCCER

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: Donny van de Beek gave youthful Ajax a 1-0 win over Tottenham in the first leg of their semifinal, edging the Dutch side toward a first European Cup final in 23 years.

Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen had to be helped off the field shortly after attempting to play on following a clash of heads in the semifinal against Ajax.

Vertonghen challenged for a header in the Ajax area but slammed his face into the back of teammate Toby Alderweireld’s head, leaving him with blood pouring from a cut on his nose in the 32nd minute. Vertonghen received treatment on the field and went to change his bloodied white jersey.

PREMIER LEAGUE: Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger will miss the rest of the season after having knee surgery.

DOPING

RUSSIA: The World Anti-Doping Agency says it has gathered more than 2,200 samples from a Russian laboratory that can be used to potentially corroborate doping positives uncovered by an investigation into a massive government-directed program designed to win Olympic medals.

SPORTS BETTING

TENNESSEE: Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee plans to let legislation to allow sports betting become law without his signature, putting a state that has largely shied from expanding gambling in position to become the first to offer an online-only sportsbook.

The bill is headed to the Republican governor after close votes in the GOP-supermajority Senate and House. And though Lee has been no fan of adding more gambling, he has hinted that his administration worked to tailor the bill to make it more palatable to him.

MEDIA

ESPN: ESPN The Magazine is ending its print edition in September after 21 years.

The magazine launched in March 1988 and was a competitor to Sports Illustrated. ESPN says in a statement that the types of stories the magazine had run will be produced for online distribution.

ESPN says it will explore future special editions in print.

TENNIS

PRAGUE OPEN: Anastasia Potapova rallied to beat second-seeded Anastasija Sevastova 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 to reach the second round at Prague.

Sevastova’s loss means the tournament is already without its top two players after No. 1-seeded Karolina Pliskova withdrew because of a virus. And in another upset, wild-card entry Svetlana Kuznetsova defeated last year’s finalist, fourth-seeded Mihaela Buzarnescu 6-4, 6-2.

WIMBLEDON: Wimbledon is “highly likely” at the 2020 tournament to introduce a serve clock for players that debuted in Grand Slams at last year’s US Open.

Tournament CEO Richard Lewis detailed the timetable at a news conference that announced a near-12 percent raise in prize money for the July 1-14 edition.

Lewis says the clock would be “not a rule change, just a visible device on the court to manage the rule.”

MUNICH OPEN: Unseeded American Denis Kudla upset fifth-seeded Kyle Edmund 6-4, 6-3 to reach the second round at Munich.

AUTO RACING

TRUCKS: Austin Wayne Self was reinstated by NASCAR following a violation of the substance abuse policy. The Truck Series driver completed a mandatory recovery program before he was approved to race again.

Self can compete as early as Friday at Dover International Speedway.

OLYMPICS

LOS ANGELES: The price tag on the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics is now $6.88 billion, a $1.36 billion increase that comes mainly because of accounting measures designed to better reflect inflation over the long lead-up to those games.

Share

< Previous

Next >