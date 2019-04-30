AUGUSTA – A Wiscasset woman has been found guilty of murder for the December 2017 killing of 4-year-old Kendall Chick, whose case highlighted problems in Maine’s child protection system and spurred calls for reforms that continue today.

Superior Court Justice William Stokes ruled Tuesday that Shawna Gatto, 44, acted with depraved indifference in causing the death of Chick, the paternal grand-daughter of Gatto’s fiancé, Stephen Hood. The girl had been removed from her mother’s care by the state before her 2nd birthday and had been living with Gatto and Hood for much of her short life.

Gatto had little reaction when Stokes concluded that she was guilty, after he spent nearly an hour going through the details of the case. The justice said that if Chick was not the victim of depraved indifference, he couldn’t imagine any case meeting that definition.

“The physical abuse suffered by Kendall Chick, when viewed objectively and in the totality of all the circumstances, can only be described as outrageous, revolting, shocking and brutal,” Stokes said.

Gatto’s sentencing was tentatively scheduled for June 25. She faces 25 years to life in prison.

Assistant Attorney General John Alsop, one of two prosecutors for the state, said he was pleased with the verdict and called in justice for Kendall.

“It’s a very serious case and we’ll be asking for a very significant sentence,” he said.

Her trial spanned 5 days in early April. She waived her constitutional right to a jury, putting her fate in Stokes’ hands.

During the trial, prosecutors Donald Macomber and John Alsop with the Maine Attorney General’s Office portrayed Gatto as a woman who was frustrated about being the primary caretaker for three young kids, long after her own children were grown. In addition to Chick, Gatto also regularly cared for two of her own grandchildren while Hood worked.

Chick died from blunt force trauma to the abdomen, which lacerated her pancreas and caused internal bleeding, but she suffered numerous other injuries, including head injuries, prior to that. Maine’s Chief Medical Examiner Mark Flomenbaum testified at trial that the injuries were consistent with child abuse.

Flomenbaum documented 15 to 20 distinct injuries to her head, face and neck, as well as other significant bruises on her body.

The photos showed during Flomenbaum’s testimony were so graphic that at one point the medical examiner even asked the prosecution to take one of them down after it had been on display for many minutes.

He also talked at length about recent trauma to her abdomen – which occurred from 1 to 12 hours before death but closer to the shorter end in his opinion – that was so forceful it lacerated her pancreas and caused internal bleeding. He said that injury seemed more consistent with hard or prolonged squeezing than a blow or a fall.

“She had been under stress for a long time, we’re talking weeks or months,” he said.

Gatto declined to take the stand in her own defense, but several witnesses disputed the state’s characterization of her, including her former husband, her former stepson, a one-time neighbor and her own son. Each testified that they never saw Gatto physically discipline Chick and that she was loving toward the girl.

Gatto’s attorneys, Jeremy Pratt and Philip Cohen, offered Hood as an alternative suspect. Hood, who testified for the prosecution, acknowledged that he would get frustrated but said he only struck Chick once, with a belt, and felt terrible after.

Gatto told police that the girl was a “drug baby” and was accident-prone. Hood said the same when he was called as a state witness, although he also acknowledged that he had wondered whether Gatto could have been abusing the girl.

That uncertainty came through in a phone call between Gatto, who was in jail, and Hood a few weeks after her arrest. The phone call was played in its entirety Wednesday during day three of the trial of Gatto, who is charged with depraved indifference murder in connection with the December 2017 death of Hood’s granddaughter.

“We are not supposed to be doing this right now. I thought we were a happy home, with happy children,” Hood said.

“I know. Do you think this is easy for me,” Gatto replied.

“No, I think this is hell for you.”

“Then why are you getting mad at me?”

“I don’t know what to say,” Hood said, clearly frustrated.

“What do you mean?”

“We’re not getting any answers.”

“I know that,” Gatto said, trying to stay calm.

“I want to know what killed my little girl.”

“Yes I know that.”

Chick’s death in December 2017, followed shortly after by the death of 10-year-old Marissa Kennedy in Stockton Springs, prompted investigations into Maine’s broken child-protection system. Some reforms have followed, and more are under consideration.

Still, Gatto’s trial shed little light on Chick’s interactions with the Department of Health and Human Services.

One major reveal, came when Hood said from the witness stand that DHHS caseworkers only checked on Chick once in the three years she was living with him and Gatto.

It was also revealed at trial that both Gatto and Hood were frustrated with Chick and neither seemed to want her. A few days before her death, Hood sent a text message that read, “Call DHHS and see what they say. If they think she needs special care, fine. Take her.”

Hood also sent another message to Gatto that read: “I don’t know what to do, get rid of her? How? And if we did that, we’d have to carry the guilt.”

