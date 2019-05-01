The famed Woodstock festival of the summer of 1969 was three days of mud and music that defined the era. Chaotic and unorganized, but what a show it was with greats taking the stage like Richie Havens; Joan Baez; Santana; Grateful Dead; Creedence Clearwater Revival; Janis Joplin; Sly and the Family Stone; The Who; Jefferson Airplane; The Band; Blood, Sweat & Tears; Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young and Jimi Hendrix as the closing act.

A 50th anniversary show for this summer aptly copied the original’s unorganized nature such to the extent that the whole thing has now been canceled and appearing will be no one. The trip will be neither long nor strange.

