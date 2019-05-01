The famed Woodstock festival of the summer of 1969 was three days of mud and music that defined the era. Chaotic and unorganized, but what a show it was with greats taking the stage like Richie Havens; Joan Baez; Santana; Grateful Dead; Creedence Clearwater Revival; Janis Joplin; Sly and the Family Stone; The Who; Jefferson Airplane; The Band; Blood, Sweat & Tears; Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young and Jimi Hendrix as the closing act.
A 50th anniversary show for this summer aptly copied the original’s unorganized nature such to the extent that the whole thing has now been canceled and appearing will be no one. The trip will be neither long nor strange.
-
Opinion
Commentary: Keep public school options open for Maine children
-
Editorials
Our View: Conversion therapy should be part of the past
-
Business
The Wrap: A farm distillery, a farmers market, and farm-to-table food
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Vote out Russian internet intruders, vote in cyber defenders
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Intertidal-land legislation amounts to state property grab