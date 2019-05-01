A 6-year-old boy was struck and killed by a school bus in Rumford Wednesday afternoon after falling off his bicycle in an intersection two blocks away from his school.

Western Foothills school officials confirmed the boy was a first-grader at Rumford Elementary School.

“Our entire RSU #10 community is grieving this loss,” the district said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family. As with any accident of this kind, there is an ongoing, thorough investigation. We are fully cooperating in this process. This tragedy is far reaching throughout our communities.”

Witnesses told police the boy rode his bicycle off the sidewalk and into the intersection of Waldo Street and Lincoln Avenue, News Center Maine reported. When he tried to brake, both he and the bike fell into the road. One of the rear tires of a school bus turning off Waldo Street hit the boy.

Police told News Center Maine the boy was taken to Rumford Hospital.

Four students were on the bus at the time of the accident.

A makeshift memorial featuring stuffed animals and candles popped up near the scene of the accident.

The Maine State Police are assisting Rumford in conducting the crash investigation, News Center Maine said.

