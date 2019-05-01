Larrabee Road in Westbrook is closed Wednesday afternoon after a dump truck pulled down live electrical wires.
The road is closed from Main Street to the Westbrook arterial. Crews from Central Maine Power are responding to the scene to assess the situation, said Capt. Sean Lally of the Westbrook Police Department.
Nobody was injured in the incident, Lally said.
There are about 46 customers without power, according to CMP. The road is expected to be closed for an “extended period of time,” according to police.
No other details were immediately provided by police.
This story will be updated.
