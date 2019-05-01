JUNEAU, Alaska — Politics can stink.
That was the message delivered by a traveler to airport inspectors in Alaska who found moose nuggets inside his carry-on bag.
KTOO Public Media reports the man told agents he collects the droppings and likes to present it “for politicians and their bleep policies.”
Transportation Safety Administration spokeswoman Lisa Farbstein says the discovery didn’t warrant writing a report and the man was sent on his way with the poop.
It’s not known if it was the same person, but a man was seen passing out baggies of moose nuggets at the Alaska Capitol on the same day as a protest against the governor’s proposed budget.
