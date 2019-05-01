Boston Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia will begin an injury rehab assignment Thursday with the Portland Sea Dogs at Hadlock Field when the Sea Dogs host the Binghamton Rumble Ponies at 6 p.m.

His rehab assignment in Portland, first reported on Sunday, was announced by the Sea Dogs on Wednesday.

Pedroia, 35, irritated his surgically repaired left knee in an April 17 game with the Yankees. He missed all but three games last season because of the knee, and has played in just six games this year, going 2 for 20.

It’s unclear how long Pedroia will be with the Sea Dogs. Red Sox Manager Alex Cora said earlier this week that Pedroia’s assignment would be “back-to-back-to-back games … all depends how he feels.”

This will mark Pedroia’s first games at Hadlock since he was a Sea Dogs second baseman in 2005. He batted .324 in 66 games with Portland at age 21 before earning a midseason promotion to Triple-A Pawtucket.

Pedroia joined the Red Sox late in the 2006 season and went on to earn Rookie of the Year (2007) and American League MVP honors (2008). He is a four-time All-Star and a member of three World Series championship teams.

