You’re tired of it, I’m tired of it, but the reality is more often than not, spring in Maine is a struggle. For every two steps forward, we take one step back.

Case in point: On May 2 last year, Portland hit 90 degrees. Sunday and Monday of Memorial Day weekend, the high was 58.

Looking ahead to the weekend, it’s possible we squeeze out some decent weather, even with weather systems all around us. On the air Sunday night, while forecasting some sun and milder weather for the upcoming weekend five and six days out, I was a little nervous and threw up all the caution flags I could.

Things are still in decent shape now, but we’re threading the needle:

Friday there may be a little sun early in southern Maine, but expect clouds to quickly take over. In eastern Maine, you’ll manage to have sun for at least the first half of the day, so not awful.

But another round of showers comes through Friday afternoon and evening, with temperatures only in the 40s. That’ll make the second Friday night in a row with wet weather.

Saturday likely starts out cloudy with a few showers near the coast, but we should see pretty quick improvement with increasing sun.

The airmass in place will be mild, so when the sun comes out expect the temperatures to spike into the 60s and it’ll feel pretty nice. This is great timing for Kentucky Derby parties and other afternoon plans.

Then a second low starts to approach Sunday; this is the more problematic part of the forecast.

I’d plan on dry weather Sunday morning, but clouds will be increasing and there’s a good chance southern/western Maine has to deal with rain developing during the day.

Northern and eastern Maine will have the driest weather Sunday, and the most sunshine.

Keep checking back for updates, just a shift by 50 or 75 miles can make a big difference.

