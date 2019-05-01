WESTBROOK — Elizabeth Cole hit a go-ahead two-run double in the sixth inning to help Westbrook defeat Deering 8-7 in a Class A South softball game Wednesday.

Mikayla VanZandt sparked Westbrook’s comeback from a 7-2 deficit with a three-run triple in the fifth inning.

Angelica Johns, the winning pitcher, contributed three hits for the Blue Blazes (1-2).

Maddy Broda had three hits for Deering (0-5), including a two-run single.

SOUTH PORTLAND 12, GORHAM 6: Grace Rende had three hits, including a two-run triple in a four-run second inning that started the Red Riots (3-2) on their way to a win over the Rams (2-5) in South Portland.

Cortney Luce added three hits and three RBI for South Portland, which added three runs in the third, then got two more in the fourth and three in the fifth after Gorham closed to within 7-6.

Sarah Juskiewicz had three hits and two RBI for Gorham.

MASSABESIC 9, PORTLAND 3: Lauren Kiss hit a two-run triple in a five-run first inning, and the Mustangs (5-1) rolled past the Bulldogs (2-4) in Portland.

Massabesic tacked on four runs in the third inning, including a two-run double from Paige Houk, who finished with three hits. Emily Davison and Hailey Caswell each had two hits.

Portland cut it to 9-3 in the fifth on a two-run double from Jill Joyce.

WINDHAM 18, CHEVERUS 1: The Eagles (4-2) took control with a 10-run outburst in the first inning, including a grand slam from Chloe Wilcox, and rolled past Cheverus/North Yarmouth Academy (2-2) in a five-inning game at Windham.

Wilcox also hit a solo homer run, and Callie Fielding was 3 for 4 with two RBI.

BIDDEFORD 11, BONNY EAGLE 6: Renee Dutremble had three hits, including a two-run single in the third inning that gave the Tigers (4-2) a 7-0 lead in a win against the Scots (1-2) at Biddeford.

Biddeford extended its margin to 11-1 in the fifth on a two-run double by Chantelle Bouchard.

Taylor Wildes added a single and a double.

Bonny Eagle scored five runs in the seventh, highlighted by a two-run double from Arianna Mejias.

SCARBOROUGH 17, KENNEBUNK 2: Caitlin Noiles blasted a solo homer to break a 1-1 tie in the third inning, and Mia Kelley hit a pair of two-run singles as the Red Storm (5-0) pulled away from the Rams (1-5) for a mercy-rule win at Scarborough.

Noiles and Bella Dickinson finished with three hits apiece and Courtney Brochu added two hits for Scarborough, which scored five runs in the third and 11 in the fourth.

Maddison Pike hit a solo home run for Kennebunk.

THORNTON ACADEMY 25, FALMOUTH 3: Jenne LaVallee and Jenica Botting each drove in three runs to lead the Golden Trojans (5-0) over the Yachtsmen (0-5) in five innings in Saco.

Olivia Howe pitched three scoreless innings and drove in two runs with a double and a home run. Amanada Bogardus recorded three hits, scored three runs and drove in two. Olivia Paradis and Lilly Stark also had three hits apiece.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 13, TRAIP ACADEMY 0: Madison Pelletier threw a no-hitter with nine strikeouts, and Morgan Curtis ended the game with a two-run inside-the-park homer in the fifth inning as the Patriots (2-2) beat the Rangers (0-6) in Gray.

Pelletier walked two. She also hit an RBI triple.

Curtis finished with three hits, while Amelia Cobb and Isabelle Brindley each added two hits.

FREEPORT 8, GREELY 3: The Falcons (0-5) scored six times in the bottom of the third inning to erase a 3-1 deficit and beat the Rangers (3-0) in Freeport.

Alexis Langley and Sarah Gray each doubled and drove in two runs to pace a 14-hit attack for the Falcons.

Abby Brier added three hits and two runs, and Brooke Pawloski and Anne Kelley each had two hits.

Courtney Rog went 3 for 3 with an RBI for Greely.

CAPE ELIZABETH 10, YORK 2: Jessica Robicheaw struck out six and had three hits and an RBI to lead the Capers (3-1) over the Wildcats (4-2) in York.

Anna Cornell added a two-run double for Cape Elizabeth, which pulled away with an eight-run fourth inning.

Kayla Dredge and Hannah Gennaro each had two hits for York.

POLAND 5, YARMOUTH 0: Shelby LaFrinea’s two-run homer in the top of the first provided an early spark, and Ally Gagne threw a five-hitter with 11 strikeouts as the Knights (3-2) cruised past the Panthers (2-2) at Yarmouth.

Poland added three runs in the sixth, highlighted by a two-run double from Karley O’Leary.

Tasha Powers and Olivia Bradford each hit a double for Yarmouth.

MORSE 12, LEAVITT 2: Brooke Kulis hit a two-run triple in a six-run fourth inning as the Shipbuilders (3-2) pulled away for the Hornets (0-5) in Turner.

Paige Faulkingham belted a two-run homer in the fifth inning.

Carlie Leavitt produced a double for Leavitt.

OXFORD HILLS 15, BRUNSWICK 2: Lauren Merrill hit a pair of doubles and scored three times, and the Vikings (6-0) took advantage of eight errors in a win over the Dragons (2-4) at Brunswick.

Madison Day also had two hits and scored four runs.

Shea Sullivan and Hannah Fortier collected two hits apiece for Brunswick.

CARRABEC 17, WISCASSET 4: The Cobras (1-1) scored in every inning as they beat the Wolverines (0-5) in Wiscasset.

Sarah Olson, Nevaeh Burnham and Jasmyne Pray each had two hits for Carrabec.

LACROSSE

FREEPORT 14, YORK 6: Molly Whelan and Savannah Tracy each scored four goals to lead the Falcons (2-1) to a win over the Wildcats (0-2) in York.

Allison Greuel and Margaret Perrotta added goals apiece.

Martha McCaddin led York with two goals.

GREELY 10, WAYNFLETE 5: Sam Goldburg scored three goals and Jamie Morrison and Lotti Ziervogel added two goals apiece as the Rangers (3-1) defeated the Flyers (1-2) at Portland.

Brooke Clement, Else Dean-Muncie and Katie Bennert each chipped in with a goal.

Abby Aleshire and Else Gervais recorded a goal and an assist for Waynflete, which also got goals from Marady Parr, Jess Connors and Eliza Goodwin.

