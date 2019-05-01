KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kelvin Gutierrez hit his first big league homer, Kansas City pounded AL Cy Young winner Blake Snell for the second time in a week, and the Royals routed the Tampa Bay Rays 8-2 on Wednesday to wrap up a doubleheader sweep.

In the opener, Adalberto Mondesi hit a two-run homer to highlight a three-run first inning for Kansas City, and Jacob Junis and the bullpen held on the rest of the way for a 3-2 victory.

Snell was easily outpitched by Glenn Sparkman (1-1), who was recalled from Triple-A Omaha and earned his first career win. Sparkman had allowed three runs in three relief appearances this season, but he shut down a club coming off the most wins by the end of April (19) in Rays history.

Sparkman pitched seven innings of three-hit ball, striking out six with just one walk.

Billy Hamilton chased Snell (2-3) with an RBI single in the fourth, the third straight batter to reach to start the inning. By the time all three scored, Snell had allowed seven runs on six hits and three walks in his second start since a 10-day layoff for a broken toe.

ORIOLES 5, WHITE SOX 4: Jonathan Villar hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly, and Baltimore stopped a four-game slide by rallying for a victory at Chicago in the opener of a doubleheader.

INTERLEAGUE

DIAMONDBACKS 3, YANKEES 2: Ketel Marte homered, Merrill Kelly won his first start against the Yankees and Arizona swept a two-game series in Phoenix.

New York dropped to 0-5 this year against teams that currently have winning records and is 17-7 against clubs that started Wednesday under .500. New York had won nine of 10 heading into the series against the Diamondbacks. The Yankees went 6-3 on their western swing.

Kelly (3-2) allowed one run and five hits in 5 1/3 innings as Arizona won for the seventh time in nine games. The 30-year-old rookie right-hander won consecutive starts for the first time.

He escaped a bases-loaded jam in the fifth when Brett Gardner hit an inning-ending groundout, then gave up Luke Voit’s ninth homer leading off the sixth that cut Arizona’s lead to 3-1. Voit has reached base in 41 consecutive games, the longest for the Yankees since Mark Teixeira in 2010.

PIRATES 7, RANGERS 5: Rookie Bryan Reynolds kept up his impressive start, hitting a three-run double as Pittsburgh completed a two-game sweep in Arlington, Texas.

A day after his first career home run put the Pirates ahead in the 11th inning of a 6-4 win that ended an eight-game losing streak, Reynolds extended his career-opening hitting streak to nine games with a liner over left fielder Joey Gallo’s head in the fourth.

A 24-year-old outfielder acquired in the trade that sent Andrew McCutchen to San Francisco before the 2018 season, Reynolds is one of two Pirates since 1900 with a hit in each of his first nine games in the big leagues. Gregory Polanco debuted with an 11-game streak in 2014.

The Rangers hit three homers, starting with the 11th of the season from Gallo on a 114 mph liner off the fencing of the foul pole in right. On Tuesday, Gallo set a club record with 10 home runs before May 1.

NOTES

METS: Struggling reliever Jeurys Familia has been placed on the 10-day injured list because of a sore right shoulder.

To replace Familia, the Mets called up left-hander Ryan O’Rourke from Triple-A Syracuse.

Familia is 2-0 with a 6.28 ERA in 14 appearances after signing a $30 million, three-year contract to rejoin the Mets last December. Working in a setup role, the former All-Star closer has walked 13 batters in 14 1/3 innings.

DODGERS: Center fielder A.J. Pollock will need surgery because of an infection in his surgically repaired right elbow.

Manager Dave Roberts says Pollock will undergo the operation Thursday. Roberts had no timeline on how long Pollock will be sidelined but acknowledged “it’s going to be a little bit.” Roberts says he expects Pollock back this season.

BREWERS: Milwaukee put right-hander Chase Anderson on the injured list after he lacerated his right middle finger while warming up for a start against Colorado.

Share

< Previous

Next >