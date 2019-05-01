HOCKEY

Sebastian Aho set up Justin Williams’ go-ahead goal with 9:45 remaining, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Islanders 5-2 on Wednesday night to take a 3-0 lead in their second-round series.

Teuvo Teravainen had two goals, including an empty-netter with 57.1 seconds remaining, Justin Faulk also scored, and Aho added another empty-net goal with 4.8 seconds left.

The wild-card Hurricanes – in the playoffs for the first time in a decade – moved within a victory of a berth in the Eastern Conference finals and took a 3-0 series lead for just the second time since they moved to North Carolina in 1997. After losing the first two games of its first-round series with Washington, Carolina has won seven of eight.

Former Portland Pirates Curtis McElhinney – who at 35 years and 343 days old became the oldest goalie in NHL history to make his first playoff start – stopped 28 shots in place of Petr Mrazek, who is day to day because of a lower body injury.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR: NASCAR abandoned its years-long bid to add excitement to qualifying and announced it will return to single-car laps after the current format became a laughingstock.

All three national series will make the change at all oval tracks, starting this weekend at Dover.

NASCAR for more than five years has used a group qualifying format, but a new rules package this season created an unintended consequence: Drivers could game the system.

“The teams are always going to do what benefits them the most, and unfortunately that was waiting, drafting,” said Scott Miller, senior vice president of competition. “It wasn’t a very compelling show. We owe it to our fans to provide something that is worth watching.”

SOCCER

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: Facing its toughest opponent of the season, Barcelona once again turned to Lionel Messi to move a step closer to reaching its first Champions League final in four seasons.

Messi scored his 599th and 600th goals for Barcelona to subdue a Liverpool side that outplayed the hosts for long stretches. His double and Luis Suarez’s early goal against his former club gave Barcelona a commanding 3-0 win in the first leg of the semifinals.

PORTUGAL/SPAIN: Veteran goalkeeper Iker Casillas had a heart attack but is out of danger, according to his Portuguese club team, Porto.

The team said Casillas, a 37-year-old Spaniard, fell ill during a practice session and remains hospitalized, but the “heart condition has been resolved.”

BASKETBALL

NBA: A person with knowledge of the process told The Associated Press that the Minnesota Timberwolves have decided to hire Houston Rockets executive Gersson Rosas as president of basketball operations.

Rosas has been a finalist for the top job with several other NBA teams. He would replace Tom Thibodeau, who was fired at midseason from his dual role as president and coach.

G LEAGUE: The Detroit Pistons are planning to bring an NBA G League affiliate to Detroit.

The Pistons announced their G League team would play in a new arena that Wayne State University is planning to build for its basketball programs. The school’s board of governors has approved the facility.

It’s not clear when Detroit would begin hosting G League games. The Pistons said there are ongoing discussions with G League officials about an expansion team. The Pistons have an agreement that runs through the 2020-21 season with their current G League affiliate, the Grand Rapids Drive.

FOOTBALL

NFL: ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” will return to a two-man booth when it kicks off its 50th season.

The network announced that Joe Tessitore will be back doing play-by-play, and Booger McFarland will move to the booth after being a field-level analyst.

ESPN also announced that Lisa Salters will return for an eighth season as the sideline reporter after signing a multiyear extension.

• The Giants have told Corey Ballentine to skip the team’s upcoming rookie minicamp to mourn the death of a Washburn University teammate who was killed in a shooting that also wounded New York’s sixth-round pick, just hours after being taken in the NFL draft.

Giants rookies were to report on Thursday. Practices are scheduled on Friday and Saturday.

“We have encouraged Corey to stay in Kansas this week to be with his family and friends as they mourn the loss and celebrate the life of his good friend and teammate Dwane Simmons,” the team said in a statement.

Simmons, a fellow defensive back, was killed early Sunday outside an off-campus party. Ballentine was wounded, but was treated and released from a hospital on Sunday.

The university said Ballentine is expected to make a full recovery. No one has been arrested.

“Corey will be with us when it’s appropriate,” the Giants said.

• The Chicago Bears exercised their fifth-year option on linebacker Leonard Floyd, locking him up through the 2020 season.

• The Jacksonville Jaguars signed three veteran linebackers – D.J. Alexander, Najee Goode and Ramik Wilson – in hopes of bolstering depth at the position and improving special teams play.

• Washington will not pick up the fifth-year option for wide receiver Josh Doctson, making the former first-round pick an unrestricted free agent after the 2019 season.

• The Buffalo Bills have informed defensive end Shaq Lawson they will not pick up the fifth-year option of his contract.

TENNIS

ITALIAN OPEN: Three-time champion Maria Sharapova has withdrawn from the upcoming tournament as she continues to recover from right shoulder injury.

