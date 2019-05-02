Assets created for education, outreach or awareness for a client, event, cause or campaign.
GOLD
Title: Master of Social Work Comic Book Brochure for Applied Arts and Social Justice
Company/School: University of New England
Creative Team: Philip Shelley, Katy Finch, Meghan Grammer
View the full project (PDF)
SILVER
Title: Portland’s Urban Planning Comprehensive Plan
Company/School: Portland Design Co.
Creative Team: LK Weiss and Ellie Purgavie
View the full project (PDF)
BRONZE
Title: Maine Outdoor Brands
Company/School: Blaze Partners
Creative Team: Jim Hauptman and Cindy Butler
View the full project (PDF)
