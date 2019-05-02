Dustin Pedroia was the main attraction Thursday night, but Anthony Kay was not to be ignored.

Kay stymied the Portland Sea Dogs with a two-hit shutout over 5 1/3 innings as the Binghamton Rumble Ponies beat Portland 10-1 at Hadlock Field.

While Pedroia, the Red Sox second baseman on a rehab assignment, drew the attention, Kay quietly mowed down the Sea Dogs, striking out four. Kay, the Mets’ first-round draft pick in 2016 out of the University of Connecticut, lowered his ERA to 1.52.

“He threw the ball well,” said Pedroia, who went 0 for 3 against Kay, on a groundout and two flyouts.

Portland scored against Binghamton’s bullpen when Bobby Dalbec doubled and came home on Jerry Downs’ single in the sixth.

Portland starter Denyi Reyes (0-4) gave up five runs over six innings, including Kevin Kaczmarski’s three-run homer in the second inning. Kaczmarski finished with five RBI after a two-run double in the ninth.

The Rumble Ponies made it a rout with four runs in the ninth, on three walks and three hits against Durbin Feltman.

Binghamton improved to 13-8, a half-game out of first place in the Eastern League East Division. Last-place Portland dropped to 7-15.

NOTES: Sea Dogs Manager Joe Oliver was not at the game due to a family medical emergency. Coach Angel Sanchez served as manager … Thursday marked the return of former Sea Dogs manager Kevin Boles, in his first year as Binghamton’s manager … Dalbec went 1 for 2 with two walks to up his on-base percentage to .367 … The announced paid attendance was 4,038 … Friday’s doubleheader has been moved up an hour, starting at 4 p.m.

