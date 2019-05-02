Visual assets created to represent a corporation or brand.
GOLD
Title: Maine Ad + Design Rebrand
Company/School: Maine Ad + Design
Creative Team: LK Weiss, Erica Johnson, Libby Connolly, Steve Holt, Colleen Craig, Angela DeRusha
View the full project (PDF)
SILVER
Title: Fish Bones
Company/School: Anchour
Creative Team: Victoria Richland, Ashley Parker, Jessica Richland
View the full project (PDF)
BRONZE
Title: Batson River Brewing & Distilling
Company/School: Hugh McCormick Design Co.
Creative Team: Hugh McCormick and Nicole Wolf
View the full project (PDF)
For more information about the Maine Ad + Design or the Broderson Awards, please visit: maineaddesign.com/broderson-awards.