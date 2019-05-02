Interactive and/or creative use of online ads, including clickable banners, floating ads, etc.
GOLD
Title: Find Otherness
Company/School: Chief Pixel
Creative Team: Ken Matsubara, Paul Whittemore, Daryl Turicek
SILVER
Title: We’re With You
Company/School: MaineGeneral Health
Creative Team: Kevin Moehlenkamp, Allison Blackstone, Will Russell, Clark Shepard, Krystin True, Emily Trescot, Adam Gurin
For more information about the Maine Ad + Design or the Broderson Awards, please visit: maineaddesign.com/broderson-awards.
filed under: