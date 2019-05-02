Promotional elements or digital ads that include an interactive or rich media experience. Includes in-app, page takeovers or other interactive elements.
GOLD
Title: Plasma Precisely
Company/School: Garrand Moehlenkamp
Creative Team: Kevin Moehlenkamp, Matt Caffelle, Emily Trescot, Will Russell, Susan Pritzker
SILVER
Title: Maine Brewers’ Guild Beer Trail Itinerary
Company/School: Page One Web Solutions
Creative Team: Jeremy Lindemann, Chrystine Muncherian, Ellis Roakes, Darrel Grosvalet
