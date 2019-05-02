Viral, pre-roll, post-roll or long format content.
GOLD
Title: Be an Outsider
Company/School: The VIA Agency
Creative Team: Greg Smith, Teddy Stoecklein, Amos Goss, Lauren Croteau, Chris Avantaggio, Stephen Davis
SILVER
Title: The Oyster Shucker – Rap Video Event Promo
Company/School: O’Maine Studios
Creative Team: Rory Strunk, Sarah-Taylor Wieluns, Ken Hess, Jake Gerry
BRONZE
Title: YFO Food Magic
Company/School: Portland Post-Production LLC (p3)
Creative Team: CJ Lampman and Vinnie Zullo
For more information about the Maine Ad + Design or the Broderson Awards, please visit: maineaddesign.com/broderson-awards.
