Any website produced for a business or corporation intended for the purchase and sale of products.
GOLD
Title: New Balance – 247 Time Zones
Company/School: Garrand Moehlenkamp
Creative Team: Kevin Moehlenkamp, Luke Behrends, Keiji Ando, Meranne Behrends, Matt Caffelle, Emily Trescot, Colin Minte, Will Russell, Colleen Craig
View the full project (PDF)
SILVER
Title: Cocomama
Company/School: Pulp+Wire
Creative Team: Taja Dockendorf, Sara Rosario, Kanya Zilmer
BRONZE
Title: Terrasoul
Company/School: Anchour
Creative Team: Libby Connolly, Matt Robitaille, Michael Jones, Marc Pierre, Seth Whiting
View the full project (PDF)
