Event or live marketing activity creating interaction between customer and brand.
GOLD
Title: S!p
Company/School: Garrand Moehlenkamp
Creative Team: Allison Blackstone, Will Russell, Kevin Moehlenkamp, Emily Trescot, Jamie Rowe, Angela DeRusha, Clark Shepard, Jeff Danford
SILVER
Title: Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel Up Close
Company/School: Drew Design Co.
Creative Team: Drew Hodges (Creative Direction), Hallie Mitchell (Design), Susan Holland Events (Display Firm)
View the full project (PDF)
BRONZE
Title: Colman’s Mustard Hot Mess Express Tour
Company/School: Rinck Advertising
Creative Team: Amanda Frost and Karly Eretzian
View the full project (PDF)
